ICYMI: the week's 8 biggest tech stories, from the Dell XPS 16 to Galaxy S24 leaks

If you've been struggling to reboot during the first week of 2024 and have missed the latest tech news, fear not – we've rounded up all of this week's big stories in one handy place, so you can get back to January hibernation.

With CES 2024 on the horizon, which officially kicks off on January 9, we're starting to some of the big releases get pre-show announcements – including the Dell XPS 16 and LG's new 2024 OLED TV range.

Beyond CES, there's another big tech launch approaching – and this week we also got the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. But arguably more important than all of these tech announcements is your fitness plan for 2024 – and fortunately, we had that covered this week too with our impressive range of Get Fit for '24 articles...

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s January, and in the spirit of the season, TechRadar’s fitness and wearables channel has come rocketing out the gate with a selection of great fitness content to kick-start your 2024, whatever your current fitness level.

If you’re only just getting started on your fitness journey, you might not be ready to embark on strenuous exercise – and that’s ok. Our sleep editor tried walking 10,000 steps every day for a week instead of going to the gym , to show that you don’t have to break a sweat to become healthier. On the other hand, if you’re ready to start running for the first time, we’ve got a beginner’s guide to Couch to 5K , and a list of three of the best free fitness apps for runners available right now.

Experienced runners might be looking to run their first marathon, or even take on a triathlon. Our news editor shares his expertise, writing 5 things you need to know before open-water swimming , and we’ve got a selection of high-energy air fryer recipes to fuel serious cardio sessions. And that’s just scratching the surface of the great content on offer – check out the contents page to see all our Get Fit for ‘24 articles as they drop.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Boumen Japet)

Meta kicked 2024 off by announcing that its Quest 2 headset is getting a permanent $50 / £50 / AU$70 price cut – making it as cheap as we saw during Black Friday 2023. You can also save on the official Quest 2 accessories like Meta’s Elite Strap and Carrying Case, so you can upgrade your VR experience on a budget.

This record-low cost makes VR more accessible than ever, but it also signals that the Quest 2 is on the way out. The Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 single-handedly made VR mainstream but now that its successor is on shelves – the Meta Quest 3 – it appears that the older model is being sunset. This lower price is likely intended to help Meta shift old units before laying the headset to rest in the near future.

(Image credit: Hulu)

If you’ve ever wondered ‘what Knives Out set on a cruise ship?’ would look like, Hulu has the answer for you.

Death and Other Details, a new whodunit series from the sister streamer to Disney Plus, is a mystery-thriller that’s sure to pique the interest of fans of Agatha Christie, Hercule Poirot, Sherlock Holmes, and other esteemed fictional detectives. Set aboard a luxury cruise liner, it sees Violett Beane’s Imogene Scott team up with Mandy Patinkin’s Rufus Coleworth to solve a locked-room murder case. Scott will want to aid Coleworth in getting to the bottom of this particular head-scratcher, too, as she’s installed as prime suspect among many of the boat’s crew and guests.

Will Death and Other Details be buoyant enough to stay afloat and make it onto our best Hulu shows list? That remains to be seen. But, if you’re looking for a suspense-filled murder mystery to become engrossed in, be sure to catch it on one of the world’s best streaming services when it debuts on January 16.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Just a few weeks ago, we were predicting that your next car would likely come from a tech company – and as if to confirm our prediction, this week Xiaomi revealed more about its plans to topple Porsche and Tesla with its first EV.

On paper, the Xiaomi SU7 is an exciting car (or perhaps, smartphone-on-wheels), with fast-charging powers (the 800V version can add 137 miles of range in just five minutes), next-gen autonomous driving skills, and autonomous parking.

While we don't yet have any pricing details, Xiaomi says the SU7 will go on sale globally after its initial launch in China this year.

(Image credit: Future)

Like using Google Maps as a sat-nav while you're driving? Then you'll be happy to hear about an upgrade that was spotted this week by many users of its Android and iOS app.

If you're in a city or built-up area, it's now possible to see buildings illustrated in 3D while you're driving – a feature that previously wasn't available in navigation mode. To see if it's rolled out for you, tap the Layers icon in the app, then '3D'.

Now, when you type in an address and hit 'directions', you should start to see 3D buildings appear when you're in navigation mode and zoomed into the scene. It's a subtle upgrade, but one that should make it much clearer to see where you are and when you've missed your turn.

Read more: Google Maps just got a major upgrade for drivers in big cities

(Image credit: Future)

Dell's XPS laptops were given a refresh this week ahead of CES 2024 – and the headline arrival was its new 16-inch flagship, which replaces Dell's 15-inch and 17-inch models.

We've already spent some time with the MacBook Pro rival in our hands-on Dell XPS 16 review, which calls it a "high-end laptop that exudes luxury". That's largely down to the laptop's combo of a 4K OLED display, a much-improved webcam, a great keyboard, and an improved ventilation system.

But it's not all good news, with our early verdict noting the XPS 16's unimpressive port selection, inaccessible taskbar, and weighty build. Still, despite these niggles, Dell's laptop could well be a strong contender for our best laptops guide, as it's otherwise shaping up to be a near-perfect sidekick for professionals on-the-go.

(Image credit: LG )

This week, LG unveiled its 2024 OLED TV lineup ahead of CES 2024. The series includes its flagship wireless OLED, the LG M4, which uses a Zero Connect Box to eliminate the need for wires and will also feature LG’s new Alpha 11 AI processor that promises improved performance, brightness, and lossless, wireless Dolby Atmos when paired with compatible LG soundbars.

The LG G4 was also revealed and features the same Alpha 11 AI chip as the M4. It promises similar upgrades to the M4 and the now comes with a stand in the box (although region availability is TBC). A third model, the LG C4, will have higher brightness levels thanks to an improved chip, too, and all three models will support 4K 144Hz for gaming as well.

Finally, the entry-level B4 was announced, with a new 48-inch size and four HDMI 2.1 ports. More info is sure to be revealed at CES 2024, so stay tuned for our coverage from the show.

(Image credit: Future)

The wait for the wait is over, and we finally know the date for Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. We expect to see the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Wednesday, January 17 – which is 5am AEDT for our Australian readers.

We’re not sure where Unpacked will take place, and Samsung hasn’t confirmed exactly which products we’ll see, but with history as our guide, we know what to expect. It’s no surprise that Samsung is already teasing AI features on the Galaxy S24, and Samsung’s invitation says that “Galaxy AI is coming.”

If you click through to Samsung’s page, you’ll find that AI Zoom is also in the cards, and this could be how Samsung squares recent rumors that its Galaxy S24 Ultra would be shrinking from a 10X zoom lens to only 5X zoom.