Amazon's huge Spring Deal Days sale starts this week - shop these 16 best early deals

Amazon will launch a new mega-sale in the UK later this week dubbed Spring Deal Days. Running from March 20 - 25, it will feature thousands of deals in all the retailer's categories and include discounts from popular names such as Samsung, Shark, GHD, Philips, Oral-B, and more. And, while we'll be on hand to bring you all the best deals as soon as they go live, you can already start saving today with these early deals.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon UK

One of the best early offers I've spotted is the Apple AirPods for a record-low price of £99 (was £129). This is one of the few times that these best-selling earbuds have been this cheap outside of a major sales event like Black Friday, making it a great time to buy if you're an iPhone user looking for the best earbuds to pair with your device.

Some of my other picks include the latest and excellent value Fitbit Charge 6 for £109.99 (was £139.99), this pair of handy TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs for £17.99 (was £27.99), and the highly-rated Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum for a historic low price of £279 (was £499.99). That's on top of some huge savings on tablets, electric toothbrushes, smart home tech, TVs, and laptops.

You can find all of these examples and more just below. I'll be back to add more deals throughout the week once the Spring Deal Days sale gets underway on Wednesday so you don't miss out on a bargain.

Know, too, that unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires an Amazon Prime membership to access the deals, the Spring Deal Days sale is open to all. That said, Amazon announced in a press release that there will be some limited-time deals exclusively available for Prime members. If you're not a subscriber and one of these catches your eye, you can always sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to take advantage.

Amazon Spring Deal Days - 16 best early deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FApple-Airpods-Charging-latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PZR3PVB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £129 now £99 at Amazon

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">AirPods 2 on sale for £99. That equals the record-low price for a pair of Apple's previous generation premium earbuds. As long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case) then these are fantastic value for money and great when paired with an iPhone. Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/8814322" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£99 at Argos

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Stratos-Cordless-IZ420UKT-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0B42P2TXX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £499.99 now £279 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/shark-stratos-cordless-with-clean-sense-iq-iz862h-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 120 minutes and a free pet tool is also included in this version.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B831STBX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £27.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app.

PlayStation 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £479 now £409 at Amazon

This is the first big discount we've seen on the newest and slimmest PlayStation 5 console that's 24% lighter and 30% smaller than the ginormous original version. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and replaces a USB-A port on the front of the console with a second USB-C port to more easily charge your controllers. Prime members also save an extra £20 at the checkout. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-model-group-slim-10258393.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£409 at Currys

Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFitbit-Activity-6-months-Membership-Included%2Fdp%2FB0CHN2F11G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has been discounted to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. It's a small but welcome £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier, and smarter compared to the previous version in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/fitness-trackers/fitbit-charge-6-has-arrived" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHisense-Inch-VIDAA-Smart-43E6KTUK%2Fdp%2FB0C4Z7VJP4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £219 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Wireless-Earphones-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0B836TJ84%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £219 now £143.10 at Amazon

Apply the 10% off voucher on the product page to get these buds for the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a fantastic deal for some premium earbuds that we gave 4.5 stars to in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-buds-2-pro" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also well made and are comfortable to wear.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BB7KK5Y6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Graphite-Extended-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0BW9WMFB8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Here's a great option in the latest Amazon sale for those on the hunt for a budget device. This fantastic discount on a 128GB Galaxy A34 brings it down to a new record-low price. For £249, it's hard to complain here. We haven't reviewed the Galaxy A34 at TechRadar, but judging by the specs, it's an extremely solid device for the price, with its 48MP main camera to take quality pictures and 120Hz display for a smooth and responsive experience.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoPro-HERO12-Black-Waterproof-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB0CF3VVTLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £349 at Amazon

Those in the UK can get a £50 discount on the GoPro Hero12 Black for a limited time at Amazon, bringing it down to within £10 of the previous record-low price. It's a terrific price for our favourite action cam that can shoot impressively stable ultra-wide video and photos in 4K with HDR support. A version with an accessory bundle is also on sale for £50 more, which gets you some useful extras such as a hand grip, head strap, rechargeable battery and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgopro-hero12-black-4k-ultra-hd-action-camera-black-10254951.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£349.99 at Currys

Asus Chromebook Flip: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CM3200FM1A-Touchscreen-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0CL7MNTXD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £349.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation-Triple-Black%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £279.95 now £199 at Amazon

Rated as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-noise-cancelling-earbuds" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon for under £200 following today's £80 discount. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Bluetooth-Manufacturer-Warranty-Version%2Fdp%2FB0BD9CKMPV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £199 now £129 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price offer here: the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-4-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available for just £129. This watch boasts good fitness features, strong battery life and a comfortable design. It's a little dated now and there are some compatibility issues, but this is a solid and affordable iteration of Samsung’s top smartwatch formula for those after a budget option for Android.

Oral-B Pro 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOral-B-Electric-Toothbrush-Pressure-Whitening%2Fdp%2FB097FB6N9T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £100 now £37.04 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you actually need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Graphite-Manufacturer-Extended-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0CMD7JPJN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £169 now £139 at Amazon

You can now get a welcome £30 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 at Amazon. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen, and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.