4 reasons why most free VPNs are scams

Whether you want to browse the web anonymously, stream geo-locked content, or secure your data while using public Wi-Fi, there are many reasons why you might want to use a VPN.

If you're in the market for a VPN, you may be tempted by free VPNs that promise all the features of the best VPNs , without the (sometimes) hefty price tags. However, these offers are almost always too good to be true—there's no such thing as a free lunch, and there aren't any truly free VPNs either.

'Free' VPNs usually come with hidden nasties, from paid services offering extremely limited free versions to nudge you into paying for the ‘premium’ version, to invasive ads, to 'free VPN apps' actually being malware waiting to infect your device.

This article will explore all the issues with free VPNs, and why if something is free, you're the product.

Why are free VPNs scams?

1. Throttling, low speeds, and download caps

A popular use of VPNs is streaming content online. By connecting to a VPN server in another country, you gain access to content available in that country, meaning you can watch other regions' films and TV or even catch up with your favorite shows while you're traveling abroad.

This feature can also be used for getting around blocks placed on content in your own country, provided your VPN provider has a nearby server.

This all sounds enticing, and doing it for free sounds very attractive, indeed. Unfortunately, if you sign up for a free VPN, your streaming dreams may not become reality.

Free VPNs often have download caps for videos and can even throttle user’s connections when attempting to stream video, leading to slow load times and buffering videos. Plus, if you are using a free VPN, you may struggle with slow speeds overall, no matter what content you're trying to access. This is due to a smaller number of servers meaning you're actively competing with other users. These limited server numbers mean that, unlike paid-for VPN services, you can't just hop over to a less overloaded server when things slow down. This all results in limited bandwidth and slower speeds.

Finally, if you are looking to get around content blocks (for example accessing banned platforms or getting around pesky licensing agreements which mean that hot new show isn't available in your country), free VPNs often have fewer servers in a very limited number of countries compared to paid-for VPNs.

2. Selling your browsing data

VPNs mask your browsing data and IP address, allowing you to browse the internet without being tracked by anyone. They do this by encrypting your connection, keeping you and your browsing data safe from prying eyes, like that of your ISP or government.

When it comes to free VPNs, however, this encrypted, safe connection is not necessarily guaranteed. Many 'free' VPNs are actually paid for with your data. That's right—'free' VPNs fund themselves by selling data about your browsing habits to third-party companies, completely defeating the object of getting a VPN in the first place.

These free VPN companies can go even further with the data they sell, too—meaning that your location, email address, home address, and any information on your account profile may be up for sale in order to provide a 'free' service.

3. Non-stop ads

We've all done it—seen an ad for a cool, supposedly free game and decided to download it as a way to waste time. Once you launch the game, however, you are absolutely bombarded with ads left, right, and center.

This happens with free VPNs, too, especially those that offer both a free and a premium service. If you go for the free rather than premium, it's in the company's best interest to encourage you to sign up for the ad-free, paid-for service—even if it has to annoy you into doing it.

All these ads can make using a free VPN a very frustrating experience. It's important to note, however, that not all ad-supported free VPNs are like this—some only have ads on their main site, for example, and others may have subtler ads like banners that are far less invasive.

4. Malware infections

If you are looking up free VPN apps, you’ll see some claiming to have features usually only offered by the best paid-for VPNs. While this may prompt you to download them, they should be regarded with caution.

This is because these VPNs aren't actually VPNs at all, but malware masquerading as free services. In a study of Android VPN apps, researchers found that 38% of VPN apps studied contained code pertaining to some form of malware or adware. Additionally, Meta found over 400 apps (including VPN apps) on both Android and iOS that were infected with malware designed to steal Facebook credentials.

How to choose a safe free VPN

While there are a lot of dodgy free VPNs out there, there are actually some decent ones. In order to choose one that suits your needs, you need to consider what those needs are.

First of all, your free VPN must have reliable and proven privacy features that will keep you safe day-to-day. This means selecting a VPN provider that has undergone privacy audits. It also helps if your free VPN has a simple, easy-to-use interface, so you can get connected and safe quickly.

Secondly, if you want to use your free VPN across multiple devices, look for one that offers multiple simultaneous connections. This is easier said than done, however, but there are many great cheap VPNs that offer multiple, or even unlimited, connections for a price that won't break the bank.

Finally, if you want to use your VPN to stream TV and film, it needs a good amount of servers across the globe so you can watch multiple different streaming libraries. You also want to make sure it actually can unblock multiple different streaming services. Plus, if you've got your heart set on watching content from a specific country, you also need to make sure that your VPN has a server in that country.

Of course, you can always check out our handy guide to the best free VPNs for our top recommendations, safety guaranteed.

VPN FAQs

Are free VPNs safe? While I have covered some of the safety issues with free VPNs, the vast majority of VPNs are safe. I'd also suggest checking out our top free VPNs page for our recommendations for the best (and safest) free VPNs.

Is using a VPN legal? Whether it is legal to use a VPN depends on where you are. There are some countries, like China, Russia, and Iran, that heavily restrict or even outright ban the use of VPNs. This means that using a VPN is illegal in these countries. However, for the majority of countries, using a VPN is perfectly legal. It should be noted, however, that any illegal activity you carry out while using a VPN is still illegal.

Are VPNs easy to use? While there are some VPNs that are less beginner-friendly, there are many great VPNs out there that can get you set up in a jiffy, even if you're a total VPN novice. As part of our VPN testing, we check that they're easy to use, meaning you can check out our best VPN recommendations for a hands-on review.

