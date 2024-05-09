Don’t miss out on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro at a new lowest-ever price - perfect for PlayStation and PC

A top gaming headset from SteelSeries is now available at a new lowest-ever price and it’s fully compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is currently on sale for just $139.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon, which is a fantastic saving of $110. This bundle includes the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset and a dedicated digital-to-analog converter (DAC) designed specifically for gaming. While the headset itself boasts a slick design and an in-built microphone, the DAC offers a helpful OLED display, plenty of onboard controls, and the option to play with superior analog audio.

The deal isn't just limited to the US, however, as the bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price in the UK. The white version of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is available for just £116.70 (was £249.99) at Amazon. That’s a meaty saving of £133.29 that puts this seriously premium wired gaming headset into much more affordable territory.

If you're a PC or PlayStation gamer who has been waiting for the perfect chance for an audio upgrade, then now is the time to strike.

Today's best gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

This bundle includes both the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired gaming headset and the GameDAC digital-to-analog converter. Offering seriously premium gaming audio and an attractive design, this is a brilliant accessory for PC or PlayStation gamers. While those in the US save $110, those in the UK can score a bigger saving of over £130 on the white variant. UK price: Amazon - £116.79 (white)

We rated this PC gaming headset extremely highly in our SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset review, where we awarded it a glowing four and a half out of five stars. We praised its audiophile grade sound quality, rich bass, and elegant design. We were also impressed with the GameDAC, which offers an impressive level of audio customization and a range of audio features such as virtual surround sound. Even though it's from the older line of the brand's headsets, it's still an absolute belter.

If you're outside of the US or UK but still interested in scoring a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, be sure to browse some of the best offers in your region below.