This cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab is one of the best budget tablet deals available now

Two super-cheap Samsung tablet deals are currently available at Amazon in the US and the UK, which are both great buys if you need a solid and affordable tablet for everyday use.

Let's start in the US, where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Amazon for $168.72 (was $219.99). Now, that isn't the lowest price ever for the budget slate, but it's only around $20 more than the record-low we saw during this year's Prime Day.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus may be a less powerful model compared to the manufacturer's high-end Tab S lineup, but it still boasts a 10.9-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and you get twice as much storage compared to the standard A9 model. This tablet is best suited to general everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming and checking emails. Undemanding games and video calls are also possible without issue.

Meanwhile, in the UK, you can get the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 for £105.99 (was £169). This tablet is very similar to the more expensive Plus model but the main difference is the smaller and lower resolution 8.7-inch display. It's still fine for basic everyday use and is a bargain at this new record-low price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $168.72 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a solid buy following this $50 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. It has been about $20 cheaper before, but this offer is still strong. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £105.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price yet for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 in the UK. The manufacturer's entry-level tablet isn't especially powerful but if you only need a device for basic tasks like web browsing, light admin and streaming videos then this is up to the task. In terms of specs, the Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch display, 64GB of storage, and a thin and light design.

If you want to compare these with all the other tablet deals available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below including several other Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.

There are some solid deals available right now in various back-to-school sales at retailers, but definitely keep in mind that the Labor Day sales will be underway very soon ahead of the holiday in September.