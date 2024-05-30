Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great all-around cheap tablet – get it for just $209.99

We've witnessed record deals on a wide range of technology lately thanks to the Memorial Day sales event – and even though it's now over some great deals are still available. One of the best of these is the solid Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which is now on sale for a record-low price of $209.99 at Amazon (was $269.99).

If you're after a straightforward tablet to browse the web, send emails, stream movies or play basic mobile games, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best options at the moment.

The iPad 10.2 (2021) still claims the top spot as the best budget pick in our best tablets guide but the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't far behind – especially at this discounted price, which gets you a 128GB storage version for less than the smaller 64GB device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (128GB): was $269.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

One of Samsung's best cheap 11-inch tablets is now available for just over $200. The 22% discount for the 128GB version makes it cheaper than the 64GB alternative at full price, so going for more storage is a no-brainer. Grab this bargain tablet, whether you're looking for a movie streamer, web browser or a reasonable multi-tasking companion.

As a result of the split-screen features, multi-tasking is easy to do on Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. With the ability to display three apps on the screen at once, it's possible to save a whole lot of time when working on projects. And when you're mobile working or going on a road trip, the slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag and head out.

The option for expandable storage separates it from the Apple iPad and is perfect if you want to make a lot of use of the 8MP rear camera or 5MP front camera. Either is ideal for video calling with family or getting holiday snaps.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't the only budget tablet out there at the moment, though. Right now, you can grab great deals on Apple, Amazon, and more devices. If it's an Apple tablet you're after though, have a look at all of our best iPads.