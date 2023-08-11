The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals: trade-in offers and freebies

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now available to buy and we've gathered together all the best deals on the South Korean manufacturer's latest slate.

Much like Samsung's last generation tablet release, three versions are available. There's the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $799.99 / £799 / AU$1,299, the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,949 and the beefy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,199.99 / £1,199 / AU$2,249.

That's a significant jump compared to the recommended price for the previous models by up to $200 / £200 / AU$300. And the upgrades seem fairly reserved depending on the model, too, but you do get new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

If the price does make your eyes water, though, you can reduce it with trade-in offers of up to $650 / £400. Plus, all S9 tablets come with an S Pen at no additional cost and a free slim book cover keyboard at select retailers. See below for all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals available right now.

Check out more ways to save with the latest Samsung promo codes

Want to stick with an Android device but don't need the newest tech? You can browse through even more of the best Samsung tablet deals for offers across the full array of devices from the manufacturer.

Also, if your budget doesn't stretch to the Tab S9 or you just need a more basic device for everyday use then our guide to the best cheap tablets has a variety of options from under $100 / £100 / AU$150.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 worth it?

In spite of the price hike, we still feel that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could still be one of the best tablets available today and claim the spot that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 holds on our list.

We were impressed with the better screen, faster processor and performance upgrade options in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus review. It's definitely a big investment, but worth it if you need a premium Android tablet.

Meanwhile, we wrote that the high-end device exceeded expectations in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review. It's the best large Android tablet we've tested and even rivals the iPad Pro on a lot of tasks - outside of professional-level music and video editing.

For those that still want high performance in a tablet but are looking for ways to save, consider checking out the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals as you can get a still powerful last-generation device but with a lower price tag now the new model is on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Dimensions: 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight: 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G) 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) 732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G) OS: Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate: 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 8GB, 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 8,400mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Rear cameras: 13MP main 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide 12MP ultra-wide 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

It wasn't just the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 that was revealed at the most recent Samsung Unpacked event: there were also two new foldable phones and a pair of smartwatches. Interested in those? We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals and the top Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, including some huge trade-in rebates and the lowest monthly fees.