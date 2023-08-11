The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals: trade-in offers and freebies

By James Pickard
published

How to save up to $650 / £400 on your next tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 on an orange background
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now available to buy and we've gathered together all the best deals on the South Korean manufacturer's latest slate.

Much like Samsung's last generation tablet release, three versions are available. There's the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $799.99 / £799 / AU$1,299, the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,949 and the beefy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,199.99 / £1,199 / AU$2,249.

That's a significant jump compared to the recommended price for the previous models by up to $200 / £200 / AU$300. And the upgrades seem fairly reserved depending on the model, too, but you do get new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

If the price does make your eyes water, though, you can reduce it with trade-in offers of up to $650 / £400. Plus, all S9 tablets come with an S Pen at no additional cost and a free slim book cover keyboard at select retailers. See below for all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals available right now.

Want to stick with an Android device but don't need the newest tech? You can browse through even more of the best Samsung tablet deals for offers across the full array of devices from the manufacturer.

Also, if your budget doesn't stretch to the Tab S9 or you just need a more basic device for everyday use then our guide to the best cheap tablets has a variety of options from under $100 / £100 / AU$150.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 worth it?

In spite of the price hike, we still feel that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could still be one of the best tablets available today and claim the spot that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 holds on our list.

We were impressed with the better screen, faster processor and performance upgrade options in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus review. It's definitely a big investment, but worth it if you need a premium Android tablet.

Meanwhile, we wrote that the high-end device exceeded expectations in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review. It's the best large Android tablet we've tested and even rivals the iPad Pro on a lot of tasks - outside of professional-level music and video editing.

For those that still want high performance in a tablet but are looking for ways to save, consider checking out the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals as you can get a still powerful last-generation device but with a lower price tag now the new model is on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 PlusSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Dimensions:165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
Weight:498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G)581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G)732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G)
OS:Android 13Android 13Android 13
Display:11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Refresh rate:120Hz120Hz120Hz
CPU:Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
RAM:8GB, 12GB12GB12GB, 16GB
Storage:128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery:8,400mAh10,090mAh11,200mAh
Rear cameras:13MP main13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera:12MP ultra-wide12MP ultra-wide12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

It wasn't just the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 that was revealed at the most recent Samsung Unpacked event: there were also two new foldable phones and a pair of smartwatches. Interested in those? We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals and the top Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, including some huge trade-in rebates and the lowest monthly fees.

