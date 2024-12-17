Bag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $199.99 with this huge trade-in deal

A deal on one of the best tablets around has just landed in this year's Christmas sales. Let's cut to the chase: a straight $200 discount and up to an extra $800 off with a trade-in mean you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung for as little as $199. If you have a tablet or phone that you're not using, then this deal represents fantastic value for the latest tablet from Samsung.

The best deal comes from trading in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and getting $800 off, while there’s $750 off with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – and even $500 off with the Galaxy Tab S9. If you’re switching from Apple to Samsung, the discounts are lower, and the same goes when trading in a phone or laptop.

Either way, though, it's the largest trade-in rebate yet for Samsung's newest slate and potentially a huge bargain if you have an eligible device to hand over.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsun Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $199.99 at Samsung

Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this incredible discount and trade-in deal. The tablet is packed with useful features such as Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. It also has a great-looking screen, a battery life of up to 16 hours, and comes with a useful S Pen stylus for easier navigation and drawing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has an incredible 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 AMOLED display, which is better than most laptops around today. It enables you to easily sketch out designs, write notes and even capture your meeting or lecture without lifting a finger thanks to its AI features.

With 256GB of storage, a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera, and an 11,200mAh battery with fast charging, you can be guaranteed to have all the performance you could ever want. It also means it's as comfy to use to watch some shows in the evening as it is to work with throughout the day.

If you want something else, there are iPad deals to check out if you'd prefer an Apple device. Or, if you’d like a laptop over a tablet, there are many laptop deals to check out for the full experience.