US Open live stream 2023: how to watch the tennis FREE online, schedule

Looking for a US Open 2023 live stream? The whole tournament is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Outside Oz? Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when traveling abroad. The fourth and final Grand Slam of 2023 will also be live on ESPN in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch US Open live streams just below.

US Open 2023 preview

The US Open is unique among tennis' four Grand Slams. Flushing Meadows' hard courts reflect New Yorkers' brash, in-your-face verve, which transfers the final major of the calendar into an over-the-top celebration of tennis. Throw in the eye-wateringly high Arthur Ashe, the biggest tennis-specific stadium in the world, and you have a tournament so far removed from the genteel Wimbledon lawns from a couple of months ago that it's barely the same sport.

In the 2023 US Open men's draw, the usual suspects are again expected to dominate. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz added Wimbledon to his Grand Slam collection a couple of months and the world number one will start as favorite in New York, even if the Spaniard lost to rising US star Tommy Paul in the recent Canadian Open. Novak Djokovic will again be the Spaniard's main rival. The Serbian's hopes of a calendar slam were ended in the SW19 final by Alcaraz, but Nole will go again for what will be a record-equalling 24th major. Djokovic has won the US Open only three times, his most recent victory coming in 2018 – since then his exits have included being defaulted for hitting a line judge with a ball in 2020, a 2021 final defeat to Daniil Medvedev and not being admitted in the States over his vaccine status last year.

Medvedev will hope to add to that 2021 crown as the most likely among the chasing pack. Jannick Sinner has the all-court game, with big weapons, to threaten anybody and Stefanos Tsitsipas is enjoying a consistent 2023. Casper Ruud is another of the new generation who has the game to challenge the latter stages, while home interest comes in the form of Paul, the big-serving Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. Then there's the comeback story of Christopher Eubanks, who fought his way from obscurity into a first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon and should be seeded here.

British interest comes principally in the form of Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, the latter having won a first ATP 500 Series event in August at the Washington Open. Former US Open champion Andy Murray should also make the main draw.

In the 2023 US Open women's draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek will again start as favorite. The Polish world number one beat Ons Jabeur in last year's final after a less-than-impressive build up to the tournament and has the winning mentality to triumph again. Swiatek has again not always looked as comfortable on North America's hard courts as her beloved clay, with American world number four Jessica Pegula beating her in the semi-final of the Canadian Open.

Tunisian Jabeur will have the neutral's heart after losing a second successive Wimbledon final in July, this time to Marketa Vondrousova. Jabeur's variety is matched by Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and 2023 Australian Open runner-up whose serve is among the most potent weapons on tour. Aryna Sabalenka, who won Down Under at the beginning of the year and has reached the last four here for the past two years, is another who has the shot-making gifts to go deep at Flushing Meadows.

Perhaps more than any other Grand Slam – and arguably because of the bizarre decision that the women use different, less heavy-duty balls to the men – the US Open has a habit of throwing up an underdog victor, from Emma Raducanu in 2021 to Bianca Andreescu two years before that. That could mean a first major for home favorites Madison Keys or Coco Gauff, while Elina Svitolina enjoyed a fine Wimbledon after returning to the tour following giving birth to her first child. Then there's Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to the tour last month after reversing a three-year retirement in which she gave birth to two children and will surely be given a wild card. World number one at 20, a former Australian Open champion and twice runner-up at Flushing Meadows, she couldn't, could she?

For the early rounds there are two sessions, one beginning in late-morning local time (11am ET / 8am PT), with the evening session starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT..

Here's how to watch a FREE US Open live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the 2023 US Open schedule further down the page.

How to live stream US Open 2023 for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2023 for on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE US Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch US Open on 9Now from abroad. Play in the first session of the day typically starts at 1am AEST in the (very) early hours of every morning, with Flushing Meadows' 'evening' action starting at 9am Down Under. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch US Open 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand for FREE

TVNZ Duke is showing the US Open 2023 for free in New Zealand, with play from the first session of the day to start at the ungodly hour of 3am NZST. The evening session from Flushing Meadows begins at a more respectable 9am NZST. That means you can live stream US Open 2023 for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch US Open free streams from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing US Open 2023.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch US Open 2023: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the US Open 2023 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Play typically begins at 11am ET / 8am PT each day for the morning/afternoon session, with the evening session from Flushing Meadows usually starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. How to watch US Open 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch US Open 2023: live stream tennis for FREE

Tennis fans in the UK rejoice – the US Open 2023 is back on Sky Sports. And, best of all, it looks being among the most comprehensive coverage the broadcaster has ever provided of Flushing Meadows. Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports. Coverage begins across the Sky Sports channel at 4pm BST every afternoon, while action from the evening session will start each day at midnight and run through the night. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream the US Open 2023 using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream US Open 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch US Open 2023 tennis on TSN. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning, with the evening session at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and runs into the night. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

US Open schedule 2023

Day 1 – Monday, 28th August

Session 1 – Men's & Women's Singles 1st round

Session 2 – Men's & Women's Singles 1st round

Day 2 – Tuesday, 29th August

Session 3 – Men's & Women's Singles 1st round

Session 4 – Men's & Women's Singles 1st round

Day 3 – Wednesday, 30th August

Session 5 – Men's & Women's Singles 2nd round

Session 6 – Men's & Women's Singles 2nd round

Day 4 – Thursday, 31st August

Session 7 – Men's & Women's Singles 2nd round

Session 8 – Men's & Women's Singles 2nd round

Day 5 – Friday, 1st September

Session 9 – Men's & Women's Singles 3rd round

Session 10 – Men's & Women's Singles 3rd round

Day 6 – Saturday, 2nd September

Session 11 – Men's & Women's Singles 3rd round

Session 12 – Men's & Women's Singles 3rd round

Day 7 – Sunday, 3rd September

Session 13 – Men's & Women's Singles round of 16

Session 14 – Men's & Women's Singles round of 16

Day 8 – Monday, 4th September

Session 15 – Men's & Women's Singles round of 16

Session 16 – Men's & Women's Singles round of 16

Day 9 – Tuesday, 5th September

Session 17 – Men's & Women's Singles quarter-finals

Session 18 – Men's & Women's Singles quarter-finals

Day 10 – Wednesday, 6th September

Session 19 – Women's Doubles quarter-finals, Men's & Women's quarter-finals

Session 20 – Men's and Women's Singles quarter-finals

Day 11 – Thursday, 7th September

Session 21 – Men's Doubles semi-finals, Women's Singles semi-finals

Day 12 – Friday, 8th September

Session 22 – Men's Doubles final (or Mixed Doubles final), Men's Singles semi-final

Session 23 – Men's Singles semi-final

Day 13 – Saturday, 9th September

Session 24 – Mixed Doubles final (or Men's Doubles final), Women's Singles final

Day 14 – Sunday, 10th September

Session 25 – Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles finals, Women's Doubles final, Men's Singles final

Men's Singles seeds (projected)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

3. Daniil Medvedev (Neutral)

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

5. Holger Rune (Denmark)

6. Jannik Sinner (Italy)

7. Casper Ruud (Norway)

8. Andrey Rublev (Neutral)

9. Taylor Fritz (United States)

10. Frances Tiafoe (United States)

11. Karen Khachanov (Neutral)

12. Alex de Minaur (Australia)

13. Tommy Paul (United States)

14. Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

15. Cameron Norrie (United Kingdom)

16. Borna Ćorić (Croatia)

17. Alexander Zverev (Germany)

18. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

20. Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

21. Francisco Cerúndolo (Argentina)

22. Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

24. Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

25. Nicolás Jarry (Chile)

26. Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

27. Dan Evans (United Kingdom)

28. Christopher Eubanks (United States)

29. Sebastian Korda (United States)

30. Tomás Martín Etcheverry (Argentina)

31. Adrian Mannarino (France)

32. Ugo Humbert (France)

Women's Singles seeds (projected)

1. Iga Świątek (Poland)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Neutral)

3. Jessica Pegula (United States)

4. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

5. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

6. Caroline Garcia (France)

7. Coco Gauff (United States)

8. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

9. Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic)

10. Markéta Vondroušová (Czech Republic)

11. Barbora Krejčiková (Czech Republic)

12. Liudmila Samsonova (Neutral)

13. Daria Kasatkina (Neutral)

14. Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

15. Madison Keys (United States)

16. Veronika Kudermetova (Neutral)

17. Karolína Muchová (Czech Republic)

18. Victoria Azarenka (Neutral)

19. Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

20. Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia)

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova (Neutral)

22. Donna Vekić (Croatia)

23. Magda Linette (Poland)

24. Zheng Qinwen (China)

25. Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic)

26. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

27. Anastasia Potapova (Neutral)

28. Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

29. Elise Mertens (Belgium)

30. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)

31. Sorana Cîrstea (Romania)

32. Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

US Open winners

US Open Men's Singles winners in the Open Era:

1968 - Arthur Ashe

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - Ken Rosewall

1971 - Stan Smith

1972 - Ilie Năstase

1973 - John Newcombe

1974 - Jimmy Connors

1975 - Manuel Orantes

1976 - Jimmy Connors

1977 - Guillermo Vilas

1978 - Jimmy Connors

1979 - John McEnroe

1980 - John McEnroe

1981 - John McEnroe

1982 - Jimmy Connors

1983 - Jimmy Connors

1984 - John McEnroe

1985 - Ivan Lendl

1986 - Ivan Lendl

1987 - Ivan Lendl

1988 - Mats Wilander

1989 - Boris Becker

1990 - Pete Sampras

1991 - Stefan Edberg

1992 - Stefan Edberg

1993 - Pete Sampras

1994 - Andre Agassi

1995 - Pete Sampras

1996 - Pete Sampras

1997 - Patrick Rafter

1998 - Patrick Rafter

1999 - Andre Agassi

2000 - Marat Safin

2001 - Lleyton Hewitt

2002 - Pete Sampras

2003 - Andy Roddick

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Roger Federer

2009 - Juan Martín del Potro

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Andy Murray

2013 - Rafael Nadal

2014 - Marin Čilić

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Stan Wawrinka

2017 - Rafael Nadal

2018 - Novak Djokovic

2019 - Rafael Nadal

2020 - Dominic Thiem

2021 - Daniil Medvedev

2022 - Carlos Alcaraz

US Open women's single winners in the Open Era: