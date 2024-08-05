How to watch women's 800m final at Olympics 2024: free live streams, start time as Keely Hodgkinson goes for gold

800m women's final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain competes during the Women's 800m Round 1 ahead of Women's 800m final at Olympics 2024, on August 5
Watch women's 800m final at Olympics 2024 to see if Team GB's Keely Hodgkinson can complete her mission of winning a gold medal in Paris. Below we have all the information on how to watch women's 800m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Today's women's 800m final is set to be one of the most dramatic races of The Games. Hodgkinson will be the only Brit in the 800m final after Jemma Reekie and Phoebe Gill both failed to make it through the semis. Can she add Olympic gold to the two silvers she won as a hungry 19-year-old in Tokyo?

"Every race is very different and it does depend on who’s beside you in the race," said the 22-year-old. "Also, you don’t know what people have got in their locker."

Kenya’s "Dancing Queen" Mary Moraa is also eyeing Olympic gold. The reigning World Champion cruised into the women's 800m final with a time of 1.57.86. 

Here's where to watch women's 800m final and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch women's 800m final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5
  • Women's 800m final start: from 3.47pm ET / 8.47pm BST

Best free streams

FREE women's 800m final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch women's 800m final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic women's 800m final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's 800m final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch women's 800m final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's 800m final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels. The women's 800m final will be on NBC.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's 800m final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic women's 800m final broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's 800m final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's 800m final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's 800m final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's 800m final takes place on Monday, August 5. Start time: 3.47am ET / 8.47pm BST on August 5.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's 800m final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Who are the Women's 800m confirmed finalists?

Here are the eight women who have reached the women's 800m final in Paris:

Mary Moraa (KEN) 1:57.86, Worknesh Mesele (ETH) 1:58.06; Tsige Duguma (ETH) 1:57.47, Shafiqua Maloney (VIN) 1:57.59, Juliette Whittaker (USA) 1:57.76, Renelle Lamote (FRA) 1:57.78; Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:56.86, Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) 1:57.57

