Venezuela vs Brazil live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Venezuela vs Brazil broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Raphinha of Brazil celebrates after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 South America match prior to the Venezuela vs Brazil live stream
Today's Venezuela vs Brazil live stream features two teams both desperate for a win in the quest for 2026 World Cup qualification. Below we have all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Brazil from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Venezuela come into this game with the top six in their sights, but recent form suggests it’ll be a struggle to secure the necessary points to get there. Fernando Batista’s side have won just two of the 10 World Cup qualifiers they’ve played so far, but they both came at the start of the campaign. They did manage a draw with today’s opponents on matchday three and a repeat here at home probably wouldn’t be a bad result.

Brazil look in better shape to make the automatic qualification spots, although only thanks to a marked improvement in results since losing half of their first eight games. The Seleção haven’t lost against Venezuela since a 2-0 friendly defeat back in 2008, but they also haven’t won back-to-back games since September 2023. Will they change that here or can the home side take advantage of Brazil’s inconsistent form?

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Brazil and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Venezuela vs Brazil Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Thur, Nov. 14
  • Start time: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Nov. 15)

Best free stream

FREE Venezuela vs Brazil live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Brazil for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Venevision in Venezuela, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Brazil for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Colombia can watch a Venezuela vs Brazil free live stream.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Venezuela vs Brazil free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Venezuela vs Brazil kick off?

The Venezuela vs Brazil game takes place at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Thursday, October 14. That's 9pm GMT in the UK and 8am AEDT on Friday, October 15 in Australia.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Brazil on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

