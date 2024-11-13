Venezuela vs Brazil live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Today's Venezuela vs Brazil live stream features two teams both desperate for a win in the quest for 2026 World Cup qualification. Below we have all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Brazil from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Venezuela come into this game with the top six in their sights, but recent form suggests it’ll be a struggle to secure the necessary points to get there. Fernando Batista’s side have won just two of the 10 World Cup qualifiers they’ve played so far, but they both came at the start of the campaign. They did manage a draw with today’s opponents on matchday three and a repeat here at home probably wouldn’t be a bad result.

Brazil look in better shape to make the automatic qualification spots, although only thanks to a marked improvement in results since losing half of their first eight games. The Seleção haven’t lost against Venezuela since a 2-0 friendly defeat back in 2008, but they also haven’t won back-to-back games since September 2023. Will they change that here or can the home side take advantage of Brazil’s inconsistent form?

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Brazil and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Venezuela vs Brazil Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Thur, Nov. 14

Start time: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Nov. 15) Best free stream SBS On Demand (AUS)

FREE Venezuela vs Brazil live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Brazil for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from Globo in Brazil, Venevision in Venezuela, Chilevision in Chile and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch a Venezuela vs Brazil live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Venezuela vs Brazil live stream from abroad.

Official Venezuela vs Brazil broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ North Africa The Venezuela vs Brazil broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Venezuela vs Brazil live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Venezuela vs Brazil rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Brazil game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. In Chile, it is also possible to watch for free on Chilevision Argentina The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Brazil in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Brazil game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo. Colombia The Venezuela vs Brazil World Cup qualifier will be shown on Caracol Play TV in Colombia. Paraguay Venezuela vs Brazil will be shown on Universo TV in Paraguay. Venezuela You can watch Venezuela vs Brazil on free-to-air Venevision in Venezuela. USA and Canada Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Venezuela vs Brazil World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ In India you can watch a Venezuela vs Brazil live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio have the rights to Venezuela vs Brazil in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro have the rights to Venezuela vs Brazil in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Venezuela vs Brazil. You can watch Venezuela vs Brazil live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Venezuela vs Brazil live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Venezuela vs Brazil live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France DAZN France have the broadcast rights to Venezuela vs Brazil. Norway Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland. Portugal Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast on TV Sports 2 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Venezuela vs Brazil in Spain. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Venezuela vs Brazil on Megogo Football 4.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Brazil for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile and Colombia can watch a Venezuela vs Brazil free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Venezuela vs Brazil free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Venezuela vs Brazil kick off? The Venezuela vs Brazil game takes place at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Thursday, October 14. That's 9pm GMT in the UK and 8am AEDT on Friday, October 15 in Australia.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Brazil on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).