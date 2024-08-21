How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online and from where you are

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2

After a punishing trial, a deadly affair and grappling with childhood trauma, defense lawyer Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is finally taking time out to get things together...until her friend reveals she’s killed her husband. Court is back in session, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, August 22 US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

We left season 1 with a huge cliffhanger as Shanelle (Shannon Kane) appeared to have killed her sports mogul husband. Season 2 picks up right where we left off, with Shannon turning to Jax, claiming self-defence. The town, and more importantly the prosecution, have other ideas though, suspecting murder in an effort to take control of the deceased’s empire. It’s going to take everything Jax has got to prove her friend’s innocence, including drafting in hotshot defence attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chesnut).

As if her toughest court battle yet wasn’t enough, Jax is also facing turmoil at home, as the fallout of her season 1 affair sees her husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman) want her to step away from the courtroom and focus on their marriage. And then there’s the small detail of the still very raw trauma caused by Jax being kidnapped by Damon at the end of last season.

The sophomore outing for Onyx’ flagship show looks to be packed with twists and turns as Jax faces the biggest case of her career. So keep reading our guide on how to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 in the US

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Reasonable Doubt season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 around the world

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online in Canada

No release date has been announced for Reasonable Doubt in Canada, but we'd expect it to join the first season on Disney Plus soon. The Disney Plus price and plans start at CA$7.99 a month. There’s no free trial currently, but as there’s no contract, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you aren’t at home right now, you can still connect to your usual VOD services If you're a US viewer travelling north of the border, you can still watch as you would back home by downloading a VPN.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online in the UK

There's no confirmed release date for Reasonable Doubt season 2 in the UK, but when it does arrive, Disney Plus is where you'll find it. The Disney Plus price is as little as £4.99 per month for the Standard with Ads plan. You can update your membership to the ad-free Standard plan for £7.99, or opt for the top-tier Premium option for a cost of £10.99. If you're a US viewer travelling in Blighty, a VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 2 online in Australia

Its the same story in Australia, but keep tuned to Disney Plus for word on Reasonable Doubt season 2. The Disney Plus price in Australia at AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year) for the Disney Plus Standard Plan, while the Disney Plus Premium tier is AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and includes improved video and sound quality and 2 additional streams. A US viewer in Aus can download a VPN to connect to the same VOD services you already use back home.

What you need to know about Reasonable Doubt season 2

Reasonable Doubt season 2 trailer

Reasonable Doubt | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Reasonable Doubt season 2 will begin its 10-episode run with a double bill on Hulu in the US on Thursday, August 22. The remaining episodes will arrive on the platform weekly.

The legal drama will release on Disney Plus internationally at a later date.

Reasonable Doubt season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: "Can I Live?" – Thursday, August 22

– Thursday, August 22 Episode 2: "Say Hello" – Thursday, August 22

– Thursday, August 22 Episode 3: "Part II (On the Run)" – Thursday, August 29

– Thursday, August 29 Episode 4 – Thursday, September 5

– Thursday, September 5 Episode 5 – Thursday, September 12

– Thursday, September 12 Episode 6 – Thursday, September 19

– Thursday, September 19 Episode 7 – Thursday, September 26

– Thursday, September 26 Episode 8 – Thursday, October 3

– Thursday, October 3 Episode 9 – Thursday, October 10

– Thursday, October 10 Episode 10 – Thursday, October 17

Who is in the cast of Reasonable Doubt season 2? Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart

McKinley Freeman as Lewis

Tim Jo as Daniel

Christopher Cassarino as Rich Reed

Angela Grovey as Krystal Walters

Aderinsola Olabode as Naima

Michael Ealy as Damon Cooke

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser

Sean Patrick Thomas as Brayden Miller

Tiffany Yvonne Cox as Autumn

Nefetari Spencer as Sally

Shannon Kane as Shanelle

Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash

What can we expect from Reasonable Doubt season 2 The official synopsis from Hulu reads: "After trying to heal from her wounds from last season's arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?"

What is the Onyx Collective? Launched in May 2021, the Onyx Collective is a content brand, owned by Disney, which focuses on projects from creators of color and other minority groups. Reasonable Doubt was Onyx first show, with Unprisoned, The Other Black Girl and a handful of documentaries being released since. New comedy How to Die Alone is set to be released in September 2024. Onyx are also behind 2023 feature film Bruiser.