Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch live Premier League football online

How-to
By
published

Catch all the action online as old rivals, Man Utd and Arsenal, renew hostilities at Old Trafford

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal battles for possession with Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United
(Image credit: Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC)
Jump to:
  • Man Utd vs Arsenal live streams will be on Peacock (US) and Sky Sports (UK)
  • Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)
  • Kick off Sunday, March 9 at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

The Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream has long been one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Man Utd vs Arsenal Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Sunday, March 9
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days70% off
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When does Man Utd vs Arsenal start?

Man Utd vs Arsenal kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 9. That's 3.30am AEDT on Monday, March 10 for those in Australia.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Man Utd vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist from London. He primarily covers the Premier League but also has experience covering other European competitions. He is the former editor of The Set Pieces and has had work published by the likes of the Guardian, FourFourTwo, Goal.com, ESPN and more. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).

