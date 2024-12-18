How to watch Fast Friends online: stream the Friends-themed game show from anywhere

“Oh…my…gawd!” New game show Fast Friends lands on Max on Thursday, December 18, with Friends superfans putting their knowledge of the hit 90s sitcom to the test. Read on to find out how to watch Fast Friends online and from anywhere.

Friends won the hearts of millions when it debuted in 1994. From the Rembrandts’ iconic theme song, through all the Ross and Rachel "We were on a break!" drama, up until the tear-jerking finale in 2004, the NBC sitcom provided tons of unmissable TV moments and made household names of Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Fast Friends – hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings – invites fans to flaunt their encyclopedic knowledge of the perennially popular series: answering trivia and completing puzzles and games as they sprint around The Friends Experience in New York hoping to be crowned the ultimate Fast Friends champion.

Ready for The One Where The Friends Fans Go Nuts? Then keep reading for our guide explaining how to watch Fast Friends online and from anywhere.

How to watch Fast Friends from anywhere

If you're away from home and looking to watch Fast Friends when it debuts, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to access your usual online streaming services, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Fast Friends online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Fast Friends in the US

The battle for the Gellar Cup begins! Fast Friends debuts exclusively on HBO Max in the US from Thursday, December 19. There will be four episodes of Friends-related fun in total, with one airing weekly up until January 9. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $16.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $20.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. It's also worth noting you can now get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle from $16.99 a month, throwing together Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch Fast Friends in Canada

Crave will be there for you…if you live in Canada! That’s the place to watch Fast Friends online in the Great North, premiering on Thursday, December 19 – in line with its US release.

There are three subscription options available with Crave: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month, Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$22.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service.

Canadian viewers traveling abroad might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch Fast Friends around the world

Can I watch Fast Friends online in the UK?

In the UK it’s more like Not So Fast Friends. We’re still waiting on a release date for the madcap competition series across the pond, and will let you know here should once the series gets picked up overseas.

Visiting the UK from the States? Download a VPN and connect to the US streaming services you’re already subscribed to while traveling abroad so you don't have to miss Fast Friends.

Can I watch Fast Friends online in Australia?

Fast Friends hasn’t yet been slated for a release date Down Under. Stan might be the most likely place for Fast Friends to appear, given that it’s already home to both the OG show Friends and the 2021 Friends: The Reunion special. But we’ll update you as soon as we get any new information.

US-based fans visiting Aus can still access their home subscription to watch Fast Friends by using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

What you need to know about Fast Friends

Fast Friends trailer

Fast Friends | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When is the Fast Friends release date? The first episode of Fast Friends debuts on Thursday, December 19, on Max in the US and available with a Crave subscription in Canada. The fast-paced, four-part competition series is yet to receive a streaming release date outside of North America.

Fast Friends episode schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, December 19 (US, CA)

Thursday, December 19 (US, CA) Episode 2: Thursday, December 26 (US, CA)

Thursday, December 26 (US, CA) Episode 3: Thursday, January 2 (US, CA)

Thursday, January 2 (US, CA) Episode 4: Thursday, January 9 (US, CA)

What can we expect from Fast Friends? The official synopsis from Max reads: “Filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, FAST FRIENDS takes place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of The Ultimate Fast Friends Champion.”

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Can I watch Fast Friends online for free? Sadly there are no free ways to watchFast Friends currently. However, US viewers can save up to 20% with a Max subscription when purchasing an annual, rather than a monthly plan. And the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer does occasionally offer money-saving promos. Check out our guide for ways to save money with Max.