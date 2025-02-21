England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters
England hoping to finally end their Calcutta Cup losing streak
Watch an England vs Scotland live stream to see if the hosts can build on their impressive last-minute victory over France and end a run of four straight defeats against the Scots. Below we have all the info on how to watch England vs Scotland from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
On the back of a disappointing year and after a loss to Ireland in the opening round of fixtures, pressure was mounting on Steve Borthwick before the arrival of France. Therefore it was understandable that there were such jubilant scenes on the bench following Elliot Daly’s last-gasp try that secured a 26-25 victory over Les Bleus. England may have ridden their luck at times, but it felt like an important moment and one that they will want to build on as the Six Nations progresses.
Scotland also head into this crunch encounter with one win and one loss to their name. Gregor Townsend’s side saw off a stubborn Italy in round one but were brushed aside by Ireland in Dublin. It was a hugely disappointing display but they now have the chance to get their championship back on track. They certainly possess plenty of talent and have had the better of England in recent years. In fact, they are chasing a fifth consecutive victory over the auld enemy and a third in a row at Twickenham.
Here's where to watch England vs Scotland live streams online from anywhere — including free options – and how to watch every Six Nations clash.
Watch England vs Scotland Quick Guide
Date and time
- Date: Saturday, February 22
- Time: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sun)
Watch free stream
- ITVX (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE England vs Scotland live stream broadcasters
You can watch England vs Scotland for free on ITVX in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland.
- ITVX – UK
- RTÉ Player – Ireland
Use a VPN to watch any England vs Scotland stream
If you're away from home while England vs Scotland is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in the US
Every 2025 Six Nations game, including England vs Scotland, is being shown on Peacock in the US.
Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.
Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.
If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in the UK
As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.
The England vs Scotland game is being broadcast on ITV1, while a live stream will be available on the ITVX website and mobile app.
If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.
ITVX is a free service, though in order to watch live content you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license.
How to watch England vs Scotland live streams in Australia
Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan subscription).
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an England vs Scotland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.
Watch England vs Scotland live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.
- South Africa
The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.
Can I watch England vs Scotland rugby on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
