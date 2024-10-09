How to watch England vs Greece: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game

Watch England vs Greece in the 2024 Nations League as the top two sides in Group B2 meet at Wembley Stadium. Below we have all the info on how to watch England vs Greece from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Lee Carsley’s audition to become permanent England manager got off to the perfect start last month when the Three Lions started their Nations League campaign with 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Now comes a sterner test against unbeaten Greece. Hoping to make it three wins from three games, Carsley may well decide to hand a start to in-form Chelsea ace Cole Palmer, while Marc Guehi is likely to start alongside John Stones in central defence.

Ivan Jovanovic is also new to the job having only been appointed as Greece boss in June but the players have quickly bought into his ideas. They secured a 3-0 win over Finland and beat Ireland 2-0, with Fotis Ioannidis scoring three goals in the two games. The Panathinaikos forward will be a huge threat and will hope to help his country gain a first-ever international victory over England.

Here's where to watch England vs Greece: online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch England vs Greece Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Thursday, October 10

Thursday, October 10 Start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEST (Friday) Best free stream ITVX (UK)

FREE England vs Greece live stream broadcasters

You can watch England vs Greece in Nations League 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland:

How to watch England vs Greece live streams in the US

You can watch an England vs Greece live stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling, Fubo or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch England vs Greece live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs Greece is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available for FREE via ITVX (a TV license is required, of course).

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch England vs Greece live streams in Australia

In Australia, England vs Greece is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 4.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch England vs Greece live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more England vs Greece streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more England vs Greece streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more England vs Greece streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more England vs Greece streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch England vs Greece for free? Soccer fans can watch England vs Greece for free in the UK via ITVX, and in Ireland courtesy of Virgin Media Play. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch England vs Greece free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is England vs Greece in the 2024 Nations League? The England vs Greece game takes place at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Thursday, October 10 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 4.45am AEST on Friday, October 11.

Can I watch England vs Greece on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).