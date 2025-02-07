England vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch an England vs France live stream as the in-form Les Bleus look to inflict another defeat on their bitter rivals in a fixture dubbed Le Crunch. Below we have all the info on how to watch England vs France from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

England enter this crucial encounter on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last nine Test matches, including the 27-22 defeat to Ireland last weekend. Steve Borthwick’s side appear to have developed a worrying habit of losing close encounters, as they did last year when France secured a 33-31 victory in Lyon. They will hope to buck the trend this weekend and appear set to shake up their starting XV, with Marcus Smith set to start at full-back and Fin Smith at fly-half.

Many people’s pre-tournament favorites, France opened their Six Nations account with a brutal 43-0 victory over Wales. It was all too easy for Les Bleus in Paris and they will expect a far tougher challenge in Twickenham, especially after the news that fly-half Romain Ntamack will be suspended for the game after his red card against Wales. However, Fabien Galthié’s side have fond memories of playing in London, having thrashed England 53-10 in 2023.

Here's where to watch England vs France online from anywhere — including free options. Plus, don't miss any of the action with our full guide to how to watch the Six Nations 2025.

Watch England vs France Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, February 8

Time: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 7.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) Best free streams ITVX (UK)

Virgin Media (Ireland)

France TV (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE England vs France live stream broadcasters

You can watch England vs France for free on ITVX in the UK, on Virgin Media in Ireland and on France TV in France.

Use a VPN to watch any England vs France stream

If you're away from home whilst England vs France is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch England vs France live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including England vs France, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch England vs France live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

For the England vs France game, you can watch on ITV and via its streaming platform ITVX.

ITV is a free service, though in order to use it to watch live TV, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

How to watch England vs France live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations, including England vs France, in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs France live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch England vs France rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)