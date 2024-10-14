Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

The Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream sees the away side looking to consolidate their top-six position, while the home team seek a return to winning ways. Below we have all the information on how to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Uruguay have lost their way a little since this summer's Copa America, exemplified by their defeat to Peru on Friday night. After cruising the early stages of qualification, Marcelo Bielsa's side haven't won a game in 90 minutes since the start of July, and haven't even managed a goal in their last three games. Defeat here would see their opponents join them on 15 points.

Ecuador have never beaten La Celeste in Uruguay, but only Brazil and Argentina have managed to take all three points against Sebastian Beccacece's side so far in this campaign. Without a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player, La Tri would already be level on points with Uruguay, and a win here would be a big step towards automatic qualification.

Here's where to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Uruguay vs Ecuador Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Tues, Oct. 15

Tues, Oct. 15 Start time: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am BST (Oct. 16) / 10.30am AEDT (Oct. 16) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream broadcasters

You can watch Uruguay vs Ecuador for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

SBS On Demand – Australia

Use a VPN to watch a Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Official Uruguay vs Ecuador broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Uruguay vs Ecuador live streams▼ North Africa The Chile vs Brazil broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Chile vs Brazil live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Chile vs Brazil rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Uruguay vs Ecuador game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. Argentina The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo. Colombia The Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualifier will be show on Caracol Play TV in Colombia. Paraguay Chile vs Brazil will be shown on GEN in Paraguay. Venezuela You can watch Chile vs Brazil on free-to-air Venevision in Venezuela. USA and Canada Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼ In India you can watch a Chile vs Brazil live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio have the rights to Chile vs Brazil in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3 have the rights to Chile vs Brazil in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Chile vs Brazil. You can watch Chile vs Brazil live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Chile vs Brazil live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Chile vs Brazil live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France DAZN France have the broadcast rights to Chile vs Brazil. Norway Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland. Portugal Chile vs Brazil will be broadcast on TV Sports 1 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Chile vs Brazil in Spain. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Chile vs Brazil on Megogo Football.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Ecuador for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch a Uruguay vs Ecuador free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Uruguay vs Ecuador kick off? The Uruguay vs Ecuador game takes place at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 15. That's 12.30am BST / 10.30am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Ecuador on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).