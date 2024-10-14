Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

By
published

Uruguay vs Ecuador broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Matias Viña (R), in white kit, takes control of the ball with Rodrigo Paz Delgado, in yellow and black, not far behind, during Uruguay vs Ecuador.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Franklin Jacome)
The Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream sees the away side looking to consolidate their top-six position, while the home team seek a return to winning ways. Below we have all the information on how to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Uruguay have lost their way a little since this summer's Copa America, exemplified by their defeat to Peru on Friday night. After cruising the early stages of qualification, Marcelo Bielsa's side haven't won a game in 90 minutes since the start of July, and haven't even managed a goal in their last three games. Defeat here would see their opponents join them on 15 points.

Ecuador have never beaten La Celeste in Uruguay, but only Brazil and Argentina have managed to take all three points against Sebastian Beccacece's side so far in this campaign. Without a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player, La Tri would already be level on points with Uruguay, and a win here would be a big step towards automatic qualification.

Here's where to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Uruguay vs Ecuador Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Tues, Oct. 15
  • Start time: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am BST (Oct. 16) / 10.30am AEDT (Oct. 16)

Best free streams

FREE Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream broadcasters

You can watch Uruguay vs Ecuador for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. 

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Uruguay vs Ecuador live stream

Official Uruguay vs Ecuador broadcasters by region

Can I watch Uruguay vs Ecuador for free?

When does Uruguay vs Ecuador kick off?

The Uruguay vs Ecuador game takes place at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 15. That's 12.30am BST / 10.30am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Ecuador on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

