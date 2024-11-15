Uruguay vs Colombia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez celebrates victory over Brazil in the Copa America 2024.
(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Uruguay vs Colombia live stream guarantees fireworks on and off the pitch as third host second in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Uruguay vs Colombia from anywhere in the world with details of worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a solid start to their qualifying campaign, Uruguay have struggled in 2024. La Celeste have picked up just three points from 12 available since their Copa America semi-final exit to their opponents on Friday, which ended with Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and other players fighting with Colombian fans in the stands after the defeat. Luis Suárez has departed the international scene, firing parting shots at head coach Marcelo Bielsa as he went, and they will want a win to move back above Colombia into second.

Colombia have been qualifying's surprise package after missing out on the 2022 finals. Despite a surprise 1-0 defeat at altitude against Bolivia, los Cafeteros returned to winning ways with a 4-0 destruction of Chile, with Liverpool's Luis Díaz and Jhon Durán of Aston Villa among the goals. Head coach Nestor Lorenzo has as many as six players in danger of a suspension if they pick up a yellow card against a team with whom they have significant recent Copa America beef.

Here's where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Uruguay vs Colombia Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Fri, Nov. 15
  • Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Saturday) / 11am AEDT (Saturday)

Best free streams

FREE Uruguay vs Colombia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Uruguay vs Colombia for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia and Caracol TV in Colombia.

Usually in Australia or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Colombia for free?

When does Uruguay vs Colombia kick off?

The Uruguay vs Colombia game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Friday, November 15. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Saturday, November 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Colombia on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

