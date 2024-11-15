Uruguay vs Colombia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

The Uruguay vs Colombia live stream guarantees fireworks on and off the pitch as third host second in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Uruguay vs Colombia from anywhere in the world with details of worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a solid start to their qualifying campaign, Uruguay have struggled in 2024. La Celeste have picked up just three points from 12 available since their Copa America semi-final exit to their opponents on Friday, which ended with Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and other players fighting with Colombian fans in the stands after the defeat. Luis Suárez has departed the international scene, firing parting shots at head coach Marcelo Bielsa as he went, and they will want a win to move back above Colombia into second.

Colombia have been qualifying's surprise package after missing out on the 2022 finals. Despite a surprise 1-0 defeat at altitude against Bolivia, los Cafeteros returned to winning ways with a 4-0 destruction of Chile, with Liverpool's Luis Díaz and Jhon Durán of Aston Villa among the goals. Head coach Nestor Lorenzo has as many as six players in danger of a suspension if they pick up a yellow card against a team with whom they have significant recent Copa America beef.

Here's where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Uruguay vs Colombia Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Fri, Nov. 15

Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Saturday) / 11am AEDT (Saturday) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Caracol TV (COL)

FREE Uruguay vs Colombia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Uruguay vs Colombia for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia and Caracol TV in Colombia.

Usually in Australia or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Uruguay vs Colombia live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Uruguay vs Colombia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Uruguay vs Colombia broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ Sub-Saharan Africa Free-to-air Sporty TV is the main Uruguay vs Colombia rights holder across Sub-Saharan Africa. You can watch the game on Sporty TV or the StarTimes app in many West African and Southern African nations, including Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Uruguay vs Colombia game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. Argentina The broadcast rights for the Uruguay vs Colombia in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Uruguay vs Colombia game in Brazil belong to SporTV. Colombia The Uruguay vs Colombia World Cup qualifier will be shown on Caracol Play TV in Colombia. Uruguay Uruguay vs Colombia is due to be available in Uruguay via NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable 1 and Cardinal TV USA and Canada Uruguay vs Colombia will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz. Caribbean SportsMax holds the rights to Uruguay vs Colombia in many countries in the Caribbean. You can watch the game on SportsMax 2 and the SportsMax app in such countries as Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and US Virgin Islands.

Oceania

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Uruguay vs Colombia World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ China In China you can watch a Uruguay vs Colombia live stream via ZshiBo8. India In India you can watch a Uruguay vs Colombia live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio have the rights to Uruguay vs Colombia in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro Grandstand and Astro Go have the rights to Uruguay vs Colombia in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ No broadcaster has been announced for Uruguay vs Colombia for countries in the Middle East. We will update this page should a late deal be done.

Europe

Click to see more Uruguay vs Colombia live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Uruguay vs Colombia will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Uruguay vs Colombia will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 1 in Poland. Portugal Uruguay vs Colombia will be broadcast on TV Sports 1 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Uruguay vs Colombia in Spain. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Uruguay vs Colombia on Megogo Football 1.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Colombia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in Australia can watch a Uruguay vs Colombia free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Uruguay vs Colombia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Uruguay vs Colombia kick off? The Uruguay vs Colombia game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Friday, November 15. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Saturday, November 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Colombia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).