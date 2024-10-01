Liverpool vs Bologna live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna to see if the Reds can maintain their perfect start to the 2024/25 Champions League. These are two forward-thinking outfits, with goals all-but guaranteed.

Liverpool started their Champions League return with a come-from-behind 3-1 defeat of AC Milan, with defenders Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both on target, followed by Domink Szoboszlai. The Reds are top of the Premier League and enjoying a fine start to life under new boss Arne Slot, with Colombian winger Luis Diaz, in particular, flying under the Dutchman.

Bologna have been unable to string together consistent victories this term, their first back in the Champions League after 60 years, perhaps hardly surprising after losing center back Riccardo Calafiori and forward Joshua Zirkzee to big-money Premier League moves earlier this summer. Santiago Castro has started the new season well for Vincenzo Italiano's side, finding the net in the Rossoblu's past three Serie A outings. A 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one is a decent platform from which to build at Anfield.

This game has all the hallmarks of being a classic in the early stages of the league phase. Here's where to watch a Liverpool vs Bologna live stream in the Champions League 2024/25 online from anywhere.

Liverpool vs Bologna Champions League 2024/25 Quick Guide Dates Event date: October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST Best free streams RTE Player (Ireland)

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams for FREE

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2024/25 stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna, belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, including Liverpool vs Bologna, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Liverpool vs Bologna broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bologna streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Liverpool vs Bologna, for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bologna streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Liverpool vs Bologna, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bologna streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Liverpool vs Bologna about your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Liverpool vs Bologna in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Liverpool vs Bologna in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Liverpool vs Bologna on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria bTV Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Liverpool vs Bologna. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Syn. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Liverpool vs Bologna in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Liverpool vs Bologna in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Liverpool vs Bologna in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Liverpool vs Bologna will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Liverpool vs Bologna fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. RTE will be showing Liverpool vs Bologna, as outline earlier in this article. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Liverpool vs Bologna will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Liverpool vs Bologna. Poland CANAL+ has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Liverpool vs Bologna. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Liverpool vs Bologna.

Asia

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bolognastreams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Liverpool vs Bologna. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Liverpool vs Bologna: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Liverpool vs Bologna, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champion League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Liverpool vs Bologna, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau TDM is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Liverpool vs Bologna. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This includes Liverpool vs Bologna. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Liverpool vs Bologna.

Oceania

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bologna streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Liverpool vs Bologna. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Liverpool vs Bologna fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Liverpool vs Bologna streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Liverpool vs Bologna. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

When time is Liverpool vs Bologna? The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream kicks off on Wedesday, October 2, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Bologna for free Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Bologna for free on RTE 2 and the RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Bologna on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).