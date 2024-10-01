Liverpool vs Bologna live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

How-to
By
published

The Reds look for two out of two on their Big Ears return

Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal in the Champions League in his all black Liverpool away kit.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrew Powell)
Jump to:

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna to see if the Reds can maintain their perfect start to the 2024/25 Champions League. These are two forward-thinking outfits, with goals all-but guaranteed.

Liverpool started their Champions League return with a come-from-behind 3-1 defeat of AC Milan, with defenders Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both on target, followed by Domink Szoboszlai. The Reds are top of the Premier League and enjoying a fine start to life under new boss Arne Slot, with Colombian winger Luis Diaz, in particular, flying under the Dutchman.

Bologna have been unable to string together consistent victories this term, their first back in the Champions League after 60 years, perhaps hardly surprising after losing center back Riccardo Calafiori and forward Joshua Zirkzee to big-money Premier League moves earlier this summer. Santiago Castro has started the new season well for Vincenzo Italiano's side, finding the net in the Rossoblu's past three Serie A outings. A 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one is a decent platform from which to build at Anfield.

This game has all the hallmarks of being a classic in the early stages of the league phase. Here's where to watch a Liverpool vs Bologna live stream in the Champions League 2024/25 online from anywhere.

Liverpool vs Bologna Champions League 2024/25 Quick Guide

Dates

  • Event date: October 2, 2024
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST

Best free streams

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland, where you can watch Liverpool vs Atalanta live streams for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2. 

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle. 

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2024/25 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual 2024/25 Champions League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25, including Liverpool vs Bologna, belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision. 

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, including Liverpool vs Bologna, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League. 

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Liverpool vs Bologna broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When time is Liverpool vs Bologna?

The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream kicks off on Wedesday, October 2, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Bologna for free

Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Bologna for free on RTE 2 and the RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Bologna on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.