Colombia vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Colombia vs Argentina live stream sees the hosts out for revenge for their Copa America final defeat as they look to continue their impressive start to qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Colombia vs Argentina from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Nestor Lorenzo has transformed the fortunes of Colombia since taking charge in 2022. They reached their first final in 23 years this summer and are unbeaten in their opening seven World Cup qualifying games.

World Cup winners, Copa America champions and sitting top of the CONMEBOL standings with six wins from seven games, it’s been a remarkable few years for Argentina. They already look assured of a place at the 2026 World Cup but will have to play this one without the injured Lionel Messi and the defensive duo of Nicolas Tagliafico and Leonardo Balerdi.

Here's where to watch Colombia vs Argentina and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Colombia vs Argentina Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 10

Start time: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Caracol (COL)

FREE Colombia vs Argentina live stream broadcasters

You can watch Colombia vs Argentina for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

You can also watch a Colombia vs Argentina free live stream with Spanish commentary on Caracol in Colombia.

Official Colombia vs Argentina broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ The Colombia vs Argentina broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Colombia vs Argentina live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ Argentina The broadcast rights in Argentina for the Colombia vs Argentina game belong to TyC Sports Play. Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras The broadcast rights for the Colombia vs Argentina game in Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras belong to Tigo Sports. Brazil A Colombia vs Argentina live stream in Brazil will be shown on Canais Globo, Sky+, Vivo Play and SporTV. Caribbean The Colombia vs Argentina broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Colombia vs Argentina live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Chile The Colombia vs Argentina broadcast rights for Chile are via Disney+. Paraguay A Colombia vs Argentina live stream in Paraguay will be shown on GEN. Peru The Colombia vs Argentina broadcast rights for Peru are via Movistar Play. Uruguay The broadcast rights in Uruguay for the Colombia vs Argentina game belong to DIRECTV Sports Uruguay. USA and Canada Colombia vs Argentina will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Colombia vs Argentina World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ India In India you can watch a Colombia vs Argentina live stream via FanCode. In Indonesia, you can watch on SCTV.

Middle East

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Colombia vs Argentina. You can watch Colombia vs Argentina live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Colombia vs Argentina live streams▼ Norway Colombia vs Argentina will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Colombia vs Argentina will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland. Portugal Sport TV 3 has the rights to air Colombia vs Argentina in Portugal.

Can I watch Colombia vs Argentina for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Colombia can watch a Colombia vs Argentina free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Colombia vs Argentina free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Colombia vs Argentina kick off? The Colombia vs Argentina game takes place at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 6.30am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Colombia vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).