Colombia vs Argentina live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

How-to
By
published

Colombia vs Argentina broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Jhon Durán celebrates a goal during the World Cup 2026 qualifiers ahead of the Colombia vs Argentina live stream.
(Image credit: Getty Images / ERNESTO BENAVIDES)
Jump to:

The Colombia vs Argentina live stream sees the hosts out for revenge for their Copa America final defeat as they look to continue their impressive start to qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Colombia vs Argentina from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Nestor Lorenzo has transformed the fortunes of Colombia since taking charge in 2022. They reached their first final in 23 years this summer and are unbeaten in their opening seven World Cup qualifying games.

World Cup winners, Copa America champions and sitting top of the CONMEBOL standings with six wins from seven games, it’s been a remarkable few years for Argentina. They already look assured of a place at the 2026 World Cup but will have to play this one without the injured Lionel Messi and the defensive duo of Nicolas Tagliafico and Leonardo Balerdi.

Here's where to watch Colombia vs Argentina and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Colombia vs Argentina Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: September 10
  • Start time: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET

Best free streams

FREE Colombia vs Argentina live stream broadcasters

You can watch Colombia vs Argentina for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. 

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

You can also watch a Colombia vs Argentina free live stream with Spanish commentary on Caracol in Colombia.

Use a VPN to watch a Colombia vs Argentina live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Colombia vs Argentina live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Colombia vs Argentina broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Oceania

Asia 

Middle East

Europe

Can I watch Colombia vs Argentina for free?

When does Colombia vs Argentina kick off?

The Colombia vs Argentina game takes place at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 6.30am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Colombia vs Argentina on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.