Disney Plus had two of the most-streamed shows of 2024 – here are the 3 I recommend watching on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video

There's no doubt that streaming has transformed the way audiences watch entertainment. With an abundance of content available on a variety of apps, audiences are now spending billions of minutes watching titles on the best streaming services.

According to Nielsen's annual 'Streaming Unwrapped' report, the TV shows Bluey and Grey's Anatomy were the most-streamed programs of 2024. The Australian animated series received 55.62 billion viewing minutes on Disney Plus, while the long-running hospital drama acquired 47.85 billion across Hulu and Netflix.

Fallout, NCIS, and The Lincoln Lawyer all make up Nielsen's most-watched shows in 2024. However, I've chosen three out of the list that are worth streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Prime Video to help you narrow down what to watch.

Nobody Wants This

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~26 minute episodes

~26 minute episodes Creator: Erin Foster

Available on: Netflix (worldwide)

Nobody Wants This follows the romance between sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) who try to make their relationship work despite their very different lives and interfering families.

This best Netflix show is one of the best rom-coms I've seen in a while and it's an absolute joy to watch Joanne and Noah's undeniable chemistry play out on-screen. Much like Joanne, I'm blushing, giggling and kicking my feet at the thought of their sweet romance. Nobody Wants This is not only something I wanted, but also needed – thank you Netflix!

The Boys

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~55 minute episodes

~55 minute episodes Creator: Eric Kripke

Available on: Prime Video (worldwide)

The Boys is widely regarded as one of the best Prime Video shows ever created and the huge viewing figures prove it. The live-action adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's R-rated comic series is about a group of vigilantes know as "The Boys" who expose and take down corrupt superheroes abusing their powers.

Heard it all before? Well, TechRadar's Tom Power writes that: "Now sure, many of those questions have been explored in other media, but Amazon's over-the-top series does it with visual panache, dollops of humor, plenty of gore and ultraviolence, and some tender moments." And the superhero saga isn't over yet as the very popular Prime Video show was renewed for a fifth season before The Boys season 4 even aired last year.

Bob's Burgers

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-PG

Length: ~22 minute episodes

~22 minute episodes Creator: Loren Bouchard

Available on: Hulu (US); Disney Plus (UK); Disney Plus (AUS)

Adult animation series are extremely popular in the streaming world, with Family Guy, The Simpsons and South Park all raking in billions of viewing minutes - but the one that sticks out to me the most is Bob's Burgers. The sitcom centers on the Belcher family, who own and run a struggling burger joint and find themselves in all kinds of misadventures at the restaurant. This best Hulu show is a hilarious and charming workplace comedy that definitely deserves a binge-watch.