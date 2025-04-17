Staying home this Easter? Here are 8 Apple TV+ shows I highly recommend watching

The Easter break is finally upon us and I don't know about you, but I cannot wait for four days of chocolate, family, food and more chocolate. But, if you're anything like me, the best part of a long weekend is the ability to spend the majority of my time bingeing my favourite show that I just don't have enough time for during a regular week.

What makes this an even more enticing time for excellent bingeing is a rare discount on an Apple TV+ subscription. Right now you can get three months of Apple TV+ for just AU$11.97 / NZ$11.97. That's just AU$3.99 / NZ$3.99 a month! So if you have some spare change, you can watch my current favourite show – The Studio – and upcoming series like Murderbot for less than four bucks a month.

It's my favourite streaming service, to the point where I’ve already watched most of the best shows on Apple TV+. So while I’ll need new plans for a long weekend binge, you can trust that I'm qualified to recommend eight series that you could (and should) watch from start to finish this Easter long weekend if you haven't already.

From tear-jerking dramas to exhilarating thrillers and hilarious comedies, Apple TV+ has something for every taste – starting with Black Bird.

Black Bird

Black Bird fits the bill perfectly. With just six hour-long episodes, this mini-series is made for watching in one or two sittings. And trust me, once you start, you won't want to stop – not even for an egg hunt.

This series is based on a true story and led by an all-star cast of Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell, I, Tonya) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

It follows James Keene (Egerton) as he begins a 10-year prison sentence in a minimum security prison, before he's offered the chance to be legally freed. The catch? He has to befriend and get a confession from serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser) to find the bodies of his victims. Incredibly eerie and downright dark, Black Bird's six episodes are about as good as TV gets.

1 season | 6 episodes | 58 minute average

Watch Black Bird on Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent

Not too far behind Black Bird in terms of bingeability, Presumed Innocent was one of my personal favourite TV shows of last year – though it didn't make our official list. It's set to receive a second season, but the first is a complete story in and of itself.

It’s a second adaptation of the 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow, and follows the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford. I’d previously read the book and watched the movie, but was still glad I watched this series.

It stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabitch, a lawyer who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague… whom he was having an affair with. Gripping from start to finish, it's one of the most binge-worthy shows that I wish I hadn't watched one episode at a time when it released.

1 season | 8 episodes | 42 minute average

Watch Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+

Shrinking

Shrinking might just be my favourite TV show of this decade, so if you're lucky enough to have not watched it yet, bingeing it all in one weekend would be an Easter miracle. If you've watched Ted Lasso, or at least heard its acclaim, Shrinking brings a similar comedic style with a whole lot of heart (and some sorrow).

It stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as a recently widowed therapist who's had just about enough of coddling his patients – so he starts telling them what he really thinks. Inducing just as many tears as it does laughs, Shrinking is an absolute marvel – and I can think of few better ways to spend a long weekend than with it on the telly. And I'm very happy season three is coming.

2 seasons | 10 and 12 episodes | 42 minute average

Watch Shrinking on Apple TV+

Disclaimer

Starring Cate Blanchett (Carol, The Lord of the Rings) and directed by Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Children of Men), Disclaimer is unlike anything else in this list. One of the top hits of 2024, it's dark and depressing – so it might not seem like optimal weekend viewing, but trust me, it is. I was quickly sucked into its premise and, if you like a story where you're unsure how it's going to end right up until the final moment, this is it.

Caren Ravenscroft (Blanchett), a renowned journalist who has made a career on revealing transgressions, finds a novel beside her bed – only to realise she's the main character and its story is one she'd hoped would never be known to anyone other than herself. It’s a slow burn, but thanks to the great cast and a story that's intriguing right from the start, Disclaimer is a seven-part mini series that's easily watched over four days. I think I might have watched it in three.

1 season | 7 episodes | 49 minute average

Watch Disclaimer on Apple TV+

Bad Monkey

While Apple labels Bad Monkey as a drama, Vince Vaughn can only be so serious – and there are plenty of laughs to be had in this dramedy. Set in the Florida Keys, the show stars Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a former police detective reduced down to a health inspector who is pulled into a world of corruption (and his old job), when a severed arm is found by a tourist.

In my opinion, Vince Vaughn almost never misses, but I can see why Bad Monkey wouldn't be for everyone. Still, we love it here at TechRadar and I implore you to give it a try because if it does click, you'll have 10 episodes of a fun whodunit to enjoy.

1 season | 10 episodes | 45 minute average

Watch Bad Monkey on Apple TV+

Hijack

Looking for something a little less complicated or thought-provoking as something like Disclaimer or Presumed Innocent? Hijack is just what you're looking for. It's still a thrilling drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat, but you shouldn't need the tissues nearby for this one.

Starring Idris Elba, Hijack follows corporate negotiator Sam Nelson as he tries to use his skills to save everyone aboard Flight KA29 after it's hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London. Plus, we aren't sure how, but Hijack's coming back for season two.

1 season | 7 episodes | 47 minute average

Watch Hijack on Apple TV+

Masters of the Air

Probably my favourite show of 2024 next to Disney Plus' Shōgun, Masters of the Air is an absolutely incredible piece of television. The third installment after Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air is a mini series that explores the work, impact and lives of the enlisted men of the Mighty Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II.

Starring Austin Butler (Elvis) and Callum Turner (Green Room, The Boys in the Boat) as best friends Gale 'Buck' Cleven and John 'Bucky' Egan, Masters of the Air is a tale of determination, bravery, love and brotherhood that explores war about as well as any film or series before. Heck, maybe I'll rewatch it.

1 season | 9 episodes | 55 minute average

Watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV+

Loot

Comedy is much more subjective than any other genre, so it makes sense that Loot doesn't have the Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB ratings of the series above. That said, I thought it was hilarious and if you consider watching my recommendation, you're up for a weekend of raucous laughter.

This series follows Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) who, after divorcing her husband of 20 years, must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to restart her engagement with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world, all while finding herself. Honest and fun, Loot is exactly what you want to watch this weekend if you just want to relax and smile.

1 season | 9 episodes | 55 minute average

Watch Loot on Apple TV+

Those are my bingeable TV shows for this weekend, but if you're more of a movie watcher – or just aren't loving the sound of any series above – I've got four quick little movie recommendations for you this weekend too.

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy that stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson as a marketing executive and launch director respectively who fall for each other while making (their own very different) preparations for the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a must-watch on Apple TV+ if you haven't seen it yet. While it won't be for everyone, I believe it's one of Martin Scorsese's better films, led by one of Leonardo DiCaprio's better performances and supported by the incredible work of Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

From one fantastic Lily Gladstone performance to the next, Fancy Dance is a movie that you might not have heard of – and definitely should watch. It follows Jax who's been caring for her niece Roki since her sister's disappearance – scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation and looking for her sister every spare minute she gets.

Last, but certainly not least is the Best Picture Oscar-winning film CODA. While it came under some fire when it beat out films like Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog and Don't Look Up for the Oscar, there's no doubting CODA's quality. Standing for 'child of deaf adult', the film follows the 17-year-old Ruby – the only hearing member of her family – who finds herself drawn to both singing and her duet partner after joining the school choir. I liked it so much I had no issue with it winning the Oscar.

Apple TV+ has high-quality content for any plans or viewing preference. Even if nothing listed above sounds appealing, now is the time to take a leap and check it out. Apple TV+ is almost 70% off for the next three months – letting you check out the best it has to offer at a very reasonable price.