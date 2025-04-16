Some of our favourite power banks have been discounted just in time for an Easter getaway – starting from just AU$25.49
Avoid battery anxiety and get up to 46% off
While the best phones in Australia might offer long-lasting battery life and decent charging speeds, you can’t always rely on access to a power point and charger when you need to top up.
A portable battery that stores a couple of full phone charges is, therefore, a pretty useful thing to have on the go. And now’s a great time to snatch one up for less, as some of our favourite budget options (per our list of the best power banks in Australia) are currently on sale – starting from just AU$25.49.
A power bank could be super handy to have for an Easter long weekend away, and if you order from Amazon with a Prime membership (available with a 30-day free trial), you can get the benefits of same day or next-day delivery – depending on stock and where you live.
Leading the discounts is the Iniu B6, a capable and cheap power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity and a total output wattage of 20W. The charger normally retails for AU$46.99, making it a fairly cost-effective pocket power cell, able to deliver between one and two full phone charges.
Save AU$21.50
With three ports, a flat shape and a light 210g weight, the Iniu B6 is a handy gadget to have in your bag. Offering a 10,000mAh capacity, we reckon it can charge a phone between one or two times before it’ll need a recharge itself. There’s one USB-C port used for both topping up the battery and outputting to a phone, along with two USB-A ports dedicated to charging other devices. Remember to use the code ZDGTHYXL at the checkout to get the full discount.
While the Iniu B6 isn’t a bad-looking device, we note in our list of the best power banks that it may scratch easily. With only a maximum 20W output, don’t expect your phone charges to be too fast either.
Not happy with only a 10,000mAh capacity? Our favourite budget 20,000mAh power bank is also currently available with quite a big discount.
Save AU$20.30
Only AU$4.20 more expensive than the Iniu B6 deal above, the Vrurc T2055 comes with one clear advantage – a battery that is twice as large. It also packs six ports, including a USB-C in/out, three USB-A out ports, plus both a Lightning input and a micro-USB input, so there are conveniently lots of cables you can use to recharge it. It’s a bit heavier at 308g and a bit bulkier too, but it’ll charge a phone between two and four times, which is fairly attractive for the price.
Using the code TFGJJ7FS will bring the price down by 10% (AU$44.99), but unlike these other deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member to unlock the full discount. Have no fear, as there’s a 30-day free trial.
While these are reliable power banks for phones, tablets and other handhelds, you might need something beefier if you’re looking to charge a laptop, as output wattage is likely too low for such a large, high-capacity device. Instead, consider our favourite 65W portable charger, the Iniu B62, as it’s better suited for more demanding devices. And conveniently, it’s also discounted at the moment.
Save AU$10
While there’s not as big a saving compared to the B6 or the T2055 as our favourite 65W-capable power bank, we felt this deal deserved a mention, especially for anyone looking to charge up a laptop while out and about. With a 20,000mAh capacity, you can expect to charge a phone between two and four times with a full cycle from the B62 (and perhaps a single laptop charge). There’s also two USB-C ports – one 65W in/out and a 36W out – along with an 18W-capable USB-A output.
If you’re after a premium portable battery with even greater capacity (24,000mAh) and a massive output (up to 140W), we recommend the Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K) – which is down to just AU$148 on Amazon (was AU$185) when you use the code 0UI2J45B at the checkout.
