7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more this weekend (December 27)

Doctor Who, Squid Game, and What If...? are all worth streaming over the festive season

It's been a packed year of great TV shows and new movies, so much so I'm still working through my watchlist! But, as 2024 draws to a close, there are plenty of new releases to tide us over till the new year. It seems the best streaming services aren't slowing down one bit, with some of this year's most highly-anticipated returning series and Christmas specials still to come.

There might not be any leftover turkey in the fridge, but that shouldn't stop you from watching the best Doctor Who Christmas specials after this week's latest installment. For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to also check out these seven underrated movies in 2024 and nine canceled Netflix shows in 2024 to round out this year's watchlist with some of the lesser known hits, too! - Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Squid Game season 2 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The wait is over! Squid Game season 2 is here and Netflix is inviting us to dive back into the deadly trials this holiday season. I've been excited about this for so long as I was among the millions of viewers who tuned into last time and was myself absolutely blown away by it. Set three years after the original, protagonist Seong Gi-hun decides to go back into the games instead of running off with his prize money. It's not a decision everyone would make, admittedly, but he's donning his Player 456 tracksuit once again.

I can't ignore my excitement for Squid Game's return anymore, so it's definitely a show I'll be binge watching over the holidays. It's high time one of the best Netflix shows returned, after all!

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Doctor Who: Joy to the World (Disney Plus)

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL TRAILER | Joy to the World | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

Ever since Doctor Who was rebooted in 2005, the British sci-fi institution has become synonymous with the festive season. Indeed, we've been treated to a new holiday special every year (well, almost every year) since then – and, thankfully 2024 is no different.

Joy to the World, which will air on Disney Plus everywhere except in the UK (it'll launch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer) on Christmas Day, will follow the eponymous Time Lord and new temporary companion Joy (Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan) as they explore the Time Hotel. Doctor Who festive specials have been hit and miss over the years, and I hope this one is more of the former than the latter.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

What If...? season 3 (Disney Plus)

YouTube Watch On

The final season of What If...?, the first animated TV show from Marvel, is already airing as we speak. Like its forebear, new episodes of season 3 have been dropping daily since December 22, so you've already got five to catch up on (if you're reading this on December 27, anyway) with this Marvel Phase 5 TV show.

So far, I've largely enjoyed the stories that What If...? season 3 has told, but I'll always feel like the MCU project was something of a missed opportunity for the comic giant. Indeed, considering the premise of this series and its comic book namesake, it could've been a wilder and more creative affair. Alas, it isn't and it's for that reason that it'll never be part of our best Disney Plus shows guide.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Your Fault (Prime Video)

YouTube Watch On

My Fault (Culpa mía) might not be considered one of the best Prime Video movies, but soapy young adult dramas are a guilty pleasure of mine, so I'll be watching the sequel Your Fault (Culpa tuya). Based on the Culpables book series by Mercedes Ron, the Spanish-language romantic drama sees Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick's (Gabriel Guevara) passionate romance face new challenges as Noah heads off to college and Nick starts his career.

The first movie became the most-watched non-English-language film on Prime Video in 2023, so I wouldn't be surprised if the second one is as popular among viewers.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing (Prime Video)

YouTube Watch On

Being a well-recognized sports fan is probably a pretty cool experience, and that's exactly what Xaviar Babudar, aka ChiefsAholic, was, with people in the above trailer comparing him to a god. Well, until he was unmasked as a bank robber, that is. Yeah this story is a pretty crazy one and I'm very keen to watch it!

When ChiefsAholic was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma, it unraveled a series of bank robberies committed across the Midwest and opened up a secret life. His arrest is documented through his own interviews and the legal journey that followed as we find out how this internet sensation robbed 11 banks stealing more than $800,000 across seven states and laundering the proceeds through casinos. Even if you're not big on NFL, this story is wild and perfect for those who love a crazy true story. One for our best Prime Video shows list? Potentially.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

NFL on Christmas Day (Netflix)

YouTube Watch On

The wait for the the NFL’s big Christmas Day marquee games that'll see the Kansas City Chiefs (who won The Super Bowl LVIII) face the Pittsburgh Steelers, plus the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans, ended this week, when Netflix subscribers were treated to a Christmas gift with both games live streaming on December 25.

To top it off, Mariah Carey kicked off proceedings with her Christmas staple before Beyoncé stole the halftime show with her first live performance of tracks from the 'Cowboy Carter' album. According to Nielsen data, both games became the most-streamed in NFL history with each having an average audience of 24 million viewers. Go sports!

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Alien Files: Reopened (Max)

YouTube Watch On

Alien Files: Reopened, which has landed on Max, investigates 75 years of UFO phenomena as investigators try to find the truth behind well-known cases through forensic analysis. With the help from a team of experts, they uncover who's behind government disinformation, fake abduction stories, and the infiltration of the UFO community. This series challenges perceptions, leaving audiences trying to work out who and what they can trust.

I've never watched an alien docuseries before, but maybe it's time I give one a try. I still don't expect it to make it onto our best Max shows list, mind you...

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Max movies, best Paramount Plus shows, and best Hulu shows.