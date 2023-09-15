7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (September 15)

The majority of TechRadar’s staff are currently preoccupied with the fallout of Apple’s recent iPhone 15 launch event, but we couldn’t let the week go by without sifting through the latest crop of new movies and TV shows to stream on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

The headline arrivals are two returning shows – The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus and Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu – but there’s plenty of original content to enjoy, too, such as El Conde on Netflix and Wilderness on Prime Video.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the biggest and best new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

The Morning Show season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Starry newsroom drama The Morning Show has gone from unloved Apple TV Plus poster child to prestige TV mainstay in recent years, and the opening two episodes of the show’s third season are now available to stream.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Morning Show season 3 : "The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan (Jon Hamm) takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." Same old The Morning Show shenanigans, then.

Critical reception to the series’ new episodes has been fairly lukewarm so far, but here’s to hoping that Apple’s Jennifer Anniston-starrer can maintain its place among the best Apple TV Plus shows around.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Even if you only half-heartedly followed the exploits of Wrexham A.F.C. football club last season, you’ll likely already know how Welcome to Wrexham season 2 – the second installment of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s fly-on-the-wall sports docuseries – ends.

But in spite of that fact – or rather, because of it – the show’s 15 new episodes are sure to make your hairs stand up on end, such has been the downright fairytale journey of Wrexham’s fans and players since the club’s Hollywood takeover in 2021.

The first episode of Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is now available to stream on Hulu (or Disney Plus, if you’re in the UK), with the series’ remaining 14 entries set to arrive in pairs every Tuesday over the next few weeks.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

El Conde (Netflix)

Have you ever wondered what infamous fascist Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet might do if he were a) still alive and b) a 250-year-old vampire? No, neither have we – but acclaimed biographical filmmaker Pablo Larraín (Spencer; Jackie) has seen fit to show us anyway.

El Conde follows a vampiric Pinochet (played by Jaime Vadell) who finds a new passion for life (and counterrevolution) when an old relationship is unexpectedly reignited.

Sure, that all sounds totally bananas, but critics have nonetheless described this new Netflix movie as “brilliant” and “surreal”. Might El Conde make it onto our list of the best Netflix movies ? Watch this space.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

A Million Miles Away (Prime Video)

If you’re in the mood for an inspiring underdog tale that isn’t Welcome to Wrexham, look no further than A Million Miles Away on Prime Video.

This new feature-length Amazon production traces the decades-long true story of José M. Hernández (played here by Michael Peña), who defied his humble origins as migrant farm worker to earn a job on the International Space Station as a NASA flight engineer.

Critics have praised A Million Miles Away for being both charming and inspiring, so expect this one to adopt a position on our list of the best Prime Video movies very soon.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Love at First Sight (Netflix)

Netflix has become something of a specialist in schmaltzy rom-coms of late, and Love at First Sight – which lands on the streamer this weekend – continues that track record.

This so-generic-sounding-you-won’t-believe-it movie follows Hadley and Oliver, a pair of twentysomethings who meet – and fall in love – on a flight from New York to London but lose sight of each other upon landing at Heathrow airport. Will they ever meet again? We’re going to go out on a limb here and say: yes.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Wilderness (Prime Video)

Keen for something a little more gripping than Love at First Sight on Netflix this weekend? Prime Video’s latest thriller series, Wilderness, has you covered.

This UK-produced Amazon original – which is based on B.E. Jones’ best-selling novel – centers on a British couple, Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), whose relationship is thrown into turmoil following an affair. To patch things up, the pair decide to take a hike through America's National Parks – but someone has revenge on their minds.

Wilderness has been described as “a trashy, twisted masterclass in vengeance with a dash of Taylor Swift,” so if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, boot up your Prime Video account ASAP.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Gold (Paramount Plus)

Having originally aired on BBC One in the UK back in February, British crime drama The Gold makes its overseas debut on Paramount Plus this Saturday.

This six-episode series recounts the true story and aftermath of the 1984 Brink's-Mat robbery, which saw £26 million-worth of gold bullion stolen from a security depot near Heathrow airport. At the time, it was the largest robbery in history.

British critics called The Gold “a 24-carat drama about one of the UK’s most shocking robberies” earlier this year, suggesting it could be one of the best Paramount Plus series to debut on the streamer so far.

Available to stream on Paramount Plus from Saturday.

