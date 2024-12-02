5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Hoopla, and more this week (December 2)

Looking for some great movies to watch on a budget? You're in luck because some of the best free streaming services have plenty on offer and you don't have to spend a single cent to watch any of it. Especially now in December when everyone's gearing up for the holidays, it's lovely to enjoy something for free. Just cozy up, get a nice festive drink, and relax.

This week, there's a real mix for you to choose from. Whether you're after an action-packed blockbuster, an iconic sci-fi, or a creepy alternative to your classic Christmas movie, I've picked out five great recommendations to watch for free across major services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. Enjoy!

Queen & Slim (Tubi)

Queen & Slim - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 27 November, 2019

RT Score: 82%

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Main cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny

You've heard of Bonnie and Clyde, now get ready for the brilliant Queen and Slim. I love this movie so much, and the standout performances by the two leads Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith are not to be missed. The gripping movie tells the story of a young couple who go on the run after killing a police officer in self-defense in the heat of an argument, where they're fearing for both their freedom and their lives.

Queen & Slim was the feature-length directorial debut for Melina Matsoukas, and it's hard to believe that it's her first foray. It's stylish, incredibly powerful, and gripping stuff, I can't recommend it enough.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2 (Pluto TV)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 Official Trailer #1 (2014) - THG Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 21, 2014 and November 20, 2015

RT Score: 70%

Length: 260 minutes (combined)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Main cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore

I had to group these together because it's an excellent double bill, and both movies are available for free on Pluto TV. It's the thrilling conclusion to the brilliant Hunger Games franchise and honestly, I think it went out on a high. There are so many great scenes here including a stellar performance from Jennifer Lawrence, who so perfectly embodies Katniss Everdeen. I love rewatching these movies and the finale never gets old.

With a great ensemble cast, some moments that will make you cry, and a great conclusion, it's perfect for a cold winter's evening inside.

Kick-Ass (Tubi)

KICK-ASS (2010) - Official Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: April 16, 2010

RT Score: 78%

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Main cast: Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong, Nicolas Cage

Kick-Ass is not your average superhero movie. It stars Nicolas Cage as an ex-cop turned vigilante called Big Daddy who has a daughter played by Chloë Grace Moretz who was raised to be a vigilante just like him. That's not even the wildest part about this movie, it's bonkers in all the best ways, as these two characters collide with the titular Kick-Ass. He's an ordinary teenager who sets out to become a real-life superhero and gets more than he bargained for because, like, who said being a superhero was easy? Come on now.

Anyway, this is great fun. It's become a bit of a cult movie in recent years with a dedicated fandom. You can expect intense scenes, crude jokes, and a lot of ass-kicking... obviously.

Black Christmas (Hoopla)

Black Christmas (1974) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 20, 1974

RT Score: 71%

Length: 98 minutes

Director: Bob Clark

Main cast: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, John Saxon

If you're tired of the regular festive recommendations, the brilliant Christmas horror Black Christmas is streaming for free on Hoopla. It was a huge success the year it was released, making $1.3 million back after its small $686,000 budget. People seem to have an appetite for darker holiday tales and I can't blame them!

Here, a group of sorority sisters receive threatening phone calls and are eventually stalked and murdered by a killer during the Christmas period. It's like Scream if it was made in the 70s and was set during the holidays, I suppose? Though both movies are brilliant in their own right, of course.

The Fifth Element (The Roku Channel)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT - Trailer - Starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Chris Tucker and Gary Oldman - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 7, 1997

RT Score: 71%

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Luc Besson

Main cast: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, Chris Tucker, Milla Jovovich

One of my favorite movies of all time, The Fifth Element is a sci-fi action hit set in the 23rd century. Here, the Earth is about to be destroyed by a huge ball of fire racing toward the planet, however, there's one way to stop that from happening. Enter an old monk, a taxi driver, and a mysterious woman who have to save the world before it's too late.

Outside of this gripping plot, I love Chris Tucker's frankly obnoxious (and I mean that in a good way) performance as radio host Ruby Rhod, so look out for that if you decide to watch this week!