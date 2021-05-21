Roidmi R10 cordless vacuum cleaner review

The Roidmi R10 is an affordable lightweight cordless vacuum that cleans hard floors with ease. It’s stylish, and has won awards to prove it, and can be converted into a handheld cleaner too, but we were disappointed by its suction power on carpet and the battery life, as you’ll only get 10 minutes of cleaning on the highest power level.

Roidmi is a relatively new brand as it was founded in China in 2015 and it's fast becoming one worth considering alongside floorcare stalwarts Dyson and Miele, as it offers some of the best cordless vacuums that have high-end specs but more affordable price points.

The Roidmi R10, which was previously called the Roidmi S1E, is the brand’s lightest cordless vacuum cleaner, weighing in at just 2.4kg. Like other Roidmi vacuum cleaners, including the RS60, the handle curves around the main body - ensuring it’s comfortable to hold whether it’s used to clean the floor or suck cobwebs from up high.

The floor cleaning head has a soft brush bar, so hard floors won’t be damaged during cleaning, while Roidmi says plastic teeth located in the cleaning head dislodge any pet or human hairs so they don’t get tangled around the brush bar.

It’s a good-looking cordless vacuum - the six design awards it has won are testament to that but with just two power levels - many of the best vacuum cleaners have three - and a maximum suction of 90W, it’s not quite as powerful as other cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

The Roidmi R10 has a triple filtration system including a removable HEPA filter, which the brand says captures 99% of dust, hair, and allergens as small as 0.3microns in size, and a battery that will last up to 40 minutes between charges, depending on the power settings used.

Compared to other cordless vacuums, the Roidmi R10 is more wallet-friendly at $299 / £269 / AU$499 - but does this mean you’re compromising on its ability to clean? We put it to the test to find out.

(Image credit: Roidmi)

Roidmi R10 cordless vacuum cleaner price and availability

List price: $299 / £269 / AU$499

The Roidmi R10, which was originally known as the Roidmi S1E until it was re-branded at the start of 2021, is priced at $299 / £269 / AU$499, and is available worldwide from Amazon under its original name, and Harrods under the R10 moniker. In the UK it’s also available from Roidmi’s own website.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

0.1-gallon / 0.55-litre dust bin

Comes with three tools including a mattress brush

Removable HEPA filter

The Roidmi R10 is a versatile cordless vacuum cleaner that can also be converted into a handheld device by detaching the canister from the main wand and using one of the three tools it comes with including a motorized mattress brush.

Extremely lightweight - the Roidmi R10 weighs just 1.3kg in handheld mode and 2.4kg when the wand and cleaning head are connected, it’s also one of the most compact cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

There’s a power button on the front of the handle and below this are five LEDs that indicate the battery level, while a button on the top allows you to switch between the two suction levels. The R10 ships with one cleaning head that has a soft brush bar so it can be used to clean both carpets and hard floors without causing any damage. As we’ve already mentioned, the cleaning head has a number of plastic teeth that sit adjacent to the brush bar to dislodge any pet or human hairs before they get tangled around it.

The dust canister has a 0.1-gallon / 0.4-liter capacity, while the HEPA filter can be removed and cleaned with the cleaning tool, although it’s not washable so will need to be replaced every three months. An extra HEPA filter is included in the box to soften the blow.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Good suction on hard floors

Loud when used on most powerful setting

LEDs make it fiddly to judge the remaining run time

Quick and easy to assemble, the Roidmi R10 is a breeze to get going and, in our tests, performed best on hard floors - whipping away fine dust, cereal and rice in seconds on the most powerful setting. While it glided easily on both hard floors and carpets, we were left disappointed with its carpet-cleaning ability - we found there was still dust left after one sweep on the most powerful setting, and we needed the crevice tool to remove all dust from the edges.

Converting the vacuum into handheld mode and back again was simple, thanks to the click-in design of the various components, which all feel well made and sturdy. The LED lights on the front go some way to identify when the battery needs charging, but we’d have liked to see the remaining run-time in minutes - a feature offered by some vacuums, such as the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute.

We found the R10 is a little fiddly to empty, as the wand and attachments need to be removed and the canister disconnected from the handle and main unit. However, once this has been done, a single button press opens the canister and ejects the dirt.



The vacuum was loud when used on the most powerful setting, with our decibel meter hitting 83db, which is equivalent to a truck traveling down the road at 40mph, making it one of the loudest cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life

Ranges from 10 to 40 minutes depending on the power setting

Battery takes 2.5 hours to fully recharge

Magnetic wall charger can wirelessly recharge the battery

We’ve mentioned already that the battery lasts up to 40 minutes between charges, but that’s on the lowest power setting; if the cleaner is used on the most powerful setting the battery life drops to just 10 minutes. The R10 also comes with a magnetic wall charger to make powering-up the vacuum easier.

Should I buy the Roidmi R10 cordless vacuum cleaner?

Buy it if...

ou’re on a budget

At more than half the cost of similarly-spec cordless cleaners from the likes of Dyson and Miele, the Roidmi R10 represents great value for money and is ideal if you’re on a budget.

You want a lightweight vacuum

At just 1.3kg in handheld mode, and only 2.4kg when the wand and cleaning head are attached, this is one of the lightest cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

You have a smaller home

This cordless vacuum has one of the smaller capacities on the market as the dust canister that can only hold up to 0.1-gallon / 0.4-liter of debris, so is best suited to smaller homes.

Don't buy it if...

You don’t want a loud vacuum

As loud as a truck doing 40mph, the Roidmi R10 is one of the noisiest cordless vacuums we’ve tested and should if loud appliances irritate you.

You have a carpet-only home

The Roidmi R10 left us a little disappointed with its cleaning performance on carpets, so if your home only has soft floors, affordable cleaners from the likes of Shark or Hoover will prove a better choice for your home.

You want a clear battery level

Hate your vacuum cleaner running out of battery mid-clean? Then avoid this vacuum cleaner, as we found the LED lights on the front weren’t very accurate when it came to gauging how much run-time was left.

First reviewed: December 2020

