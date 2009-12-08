We think this is a laptop for those who need a decent amount of batter power but are not too worried over pure computing power

Designed to offer good portability and everyday performance, the Toshiba Satellite T130-12N is a comfortable machine that delivers on most of its promises and could prove a great choice for those seeking an ultraportable for working on the move.

This laptop is the small and light and the excellent 534-minute battery life offers excellent mobility, allowing you to leave the charger at home or in the office when you're out and about.

Toshiba has achieved this battery life by employing resource-light components throughout the laptop. The power-efficient 13.3-inch LED backlit screen is a good example of this, and the panel produces a very bright, colourful picture with the 1366 x 768-pixel resolution proving especially detailed.

The CULV Intel processor is combined with 4096MB of DDR3 memory, designed to provide strong everyday performance. Despite this, the Toshiba produced the lowest benchmarking result in comparison to the other CULV laptops we have tested recently, but we found that it ran fine while running basic office applications. More resource intensive programs will struggle, however.

As with the Samsung X520, the integrated GPU means limited 3D performance and the machine isn't suited to multimedia tasks such as gaming.

Build quality is good with the firm plastics used in construction of the chassis providing plenty of protection for the components inside – the glossy Precious Black paint scheme won't appeal to everyone though. The same materials and design also make up the lid, meaning protection for the screen is also good.

Firm plastics

Despite a little flex, the keyboard provides a fluid typing experience and the large, flat keys are very comfortable to strike.

The touchpad is large for a machine of this size and supports multi-touch functionality, which means you can use your fingers to scroll down pages and zoom in and out of pictures, for example.

Like the MSI, however, it is very easy to brush against while typing, which moves the cursor and quickly becomes irritating. 802.11n Wi-Fi is included, as is 10/100 Ethernet, providing flexible networking options.

There are also three USB ports, one of which supports Toshiba's Sleep and Charge technology, which means you can charge peripherals even when the machine is switched off. VGA and HDMI-out ports round off the specifications.

It may not be the most exciting laptop around, but the solid design and great battery life make the Satellite T130-12N a good option for the regular traveller.

If you're looking for more in terms of power, though, it's probably worth taking a look at the MSI X600.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview