Michael Kors Access MKGO review

The Michael Kors Access MKGO is stylishly sporty. It doesn’t quite have the oomph and prowess of some other smartwatches, but as a sporty timepiece that’s light and easy to wear whether you’re walking, running or swimming, it’s a pleasing smartwatch for Wear OS fans.

With the likes of the Michael Kors Access Runway and the Michael Kors Access Sofie, the brand's smartwatch reputation is firmly entrenched in the fashion watch side of things. That is until we come to its latest watch - the Michael Kors Access MKGO. This is the company’s first truly sporty smartwatch, and it’s a decent first try.

A few hardware omissions let it down slightly, but when it comes to packing in features for gym-goers and avid runners, the MKGO ticks almost all the boxes. It’s an appealing prospect for those looking for something light while they exercise, with the watch itself still looking good.

Here's our full verdict on the Michael Kors Access MKGO and what works and doesn't work for it.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Michael Kors Access MKGO price and availability

Priced at $295 / £279 / AU$499

Three strap options available

Lower prices available depending on color variant

The Michael Kors Access MKGO is available in three different colors. Our review unit was the Michael Kors Access MKGO with a white silicone strap and gold-tone around the edges.

Elsewhere, it’s possible to buy an all-red variety or a black-tone one, as well as an all-pink version that really reinforces that the Michael Kors Access MKGO is squarely aimed at the female market.

In all cases, it's possible to remove and replace the 20mm strap with any other similarly sized strap you might have lying around thanks to some easy to unclip buttons behind the watch strap. That’s great for those who prefer to have different straps for different occasions.

It's currently available in the US, UK and Australia, priced at $295 in the US, £279 in the UK and AU$499 in Australia.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Lightweight design

Slightly chunky case

Easy to change straps

The Michael Kors Access MKGO is the ideal looking watch to wear when you’re exercising. Much of that is thanks to its silicone strap which means you won’t have to worry about getting overly sweaty or getting it dirty while you work out. You can easily wipe most dirt or stains from it with a damp cloth.

Being silicone does, however, mean that it can look a little cheap despite the price tag. Still, at least you can always swap it out for a more attractive strap for when you’re dining out or simply want to look a bit smarter.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The MKGO is fairly chunky from the side, sticking out on a small wrist quite noticeably. So it’s not the most delicate looking of smartwatches, but few are, and it ties neatly into the idea that this is a watch that’s predominantly meant to be worn while doing things.

Even front-on, the 43mm case can look a little large on a woman’s wrist, but not obtrusively so, and it's lightweight, thanks in part to being largely clad in nylon, so it's comfortable to work out in.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Michael Kors Access MKGO has three buttons on the side, as is typical of most recent Wear OS watches. Most prominent is the large middle button, which is a rotating crown for easily scrolling through options or the apps menu.

The buttons on either side of it can be set as shortcuts. By default, one goes straight to the Michael Kors app while the other opens Google Fit for quickly recording a workout. Google Fit is a great default option, but we’d suggest switching out the Michael Kors app for Google Pay unless you happen to enjoy changing watch styles often.

On the back of the watch face you'll find the optical heart rate monitor, which sticks out slightly like with most smartwatches. It's barely noticeable in use and doubles as the perfect resting place for the magnetic charging puck.

Display

Fully circular watch face

1.19-inch AMOLED display

390 x 390 resolution

With a fairly small silicone strap, it’s no surprise that the Michael Kors Access MKGO’s display is the most noticeable thing about it. While not the biggest screen we’ve seen on a smartwatch, 1.19 inches is more than good enough here.

It’s a great size for glancing at quickly while you’re running, lifting, or just going about your daily routine. With the always-on display option switched to ‘on’, you can always see what time it is at a glance.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

A resolution of 390 x 390 ensures it looks sharp and crisp too, whether the display is dimmed outside of use or brighter when being manipulated.

As is typical for any Wear OS based watch, it’s very easy to switch between watch faces and indeed, we’d suggest doing this depending on what you’re planning on doing throughout the day. Having a watch face ready for the evening, as well as the latest HIIT workout, is a great way of getting the most out of your wearable.