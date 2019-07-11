The Eufy RoboVac 15c Max is an affordable, almost entry-level robot vacuum that can be controlled from your smartphone, or via your home's smart speaker.

It doesn't have the bells and whistles of more advanced robot vacuums (it can't learn the layout of your house, for example), but it does offer Wi-Fi connectivity, a companion app and a slimline profile, allowing it to easily maneuver itself around (and sometimes under) furniture.

Another key draw of the RoboVac 15c Max is its relatively quiet running, making much less noise than traditional up-right vacuums - which our cats certainly appreciated during our time with it.

Eufy RoboVac 15c Max price and availability

The Eufy RoboVac 15c Max price is $279.99, £269.99, AU$400, placing it at the more affordable end of the robot vacuum scale, and seeing it compete with iRobot's entry-level Roomba 614 and Roomba 675.

It's available in the US, and the UK, although in the latter it's exclusively available as part of Amazon Prime Day, meaning you have to be an Amazon Prime member to buy it - for now, at least.

Design

The Eufy RoboVac 15c Max has a slick, modern look, and while it won't blow you away with design prowess, it's not an eye-sore to have parked in a corner of a room.

Its low profile means it's able to easily slide under open dishwasher doors, coffee tables and any furniture with an elevation from the floor greater than 7.5cm.

The front half also has a slender foam bumper running around it, protecting its 10+ sensors - and any furniture it may bump into - from any damage. And it does bump into objects from time to time.

There are two large wheels which provide the RoboVac 15c Max with good traction on both hard flooring and carpet, and it was easily able to transition from our tiled kitchen floor to medium-pile carpet. The slight raised height between the two surfaces didn't cause it any issues.

There's a small 360-degree rotating wheel underneath the vacuum too, providing it with the maneuverability required to navigate around the home.

Also on the base of the RoboVac 15c Max is the main power on/off switch, allowing you to completely turn the vacuum off.

The illuminated power switch on the top, meanwhile, allows you to quickly switch between standby and clean - although as you can also control the RoboVac from an app it's not something you'll be pressing often, but more on that in a bit.

The bin and filter are easily accessible via a button at the rear of the vacuum, which sees you draw both out at the same time. This makes the filter easy to clean, and the bin easy to empty.

The bin is relatively small, but it does a good job of compressing dust, hair, cat biscuits and anything else it picks up, into the space provided.

It also comes with a charging station, which is compact and black and can sit flush against a wall, below a plug socket. The RoboVac 15c Max can find its own way back to the charging station as well - although it doesn't always take a direct route to get there.

Cleaning

Set the Eufy RoboVac 15c Max off on a clean and it will make its way round your home by itself, plotting its own path in a relatively random fashion.

It can't learn the layout of a room, nor can you geo-fence it to work a particular area, which means once you've set it to clean, it's a law unto itself.

Not that this is necessarily a bad thing, as it does eventually make its way to all areas of the cleaning space. For the first five minutes or so however, it seemed to have a strange attraction to the hallway - so much so we started to wonder if it would ever move through to the lounge and the kitchen.

Tempted as we were to give Vinnie (yes, you can name the RoboVac 15c Max whatever you like via the app) a helping hand, it did work out there was more to our home than just the space at the bottom of the stairs, finding its way past the sofa, under the coffee table, through the dining table and chairs and into the kitchen.

However, it could get no further - with a significant ledge between the kitchen and the rest of the house, the RoboVac 15c Max - like all robot vacuums - was stuck.

One of the benefits of having an internet connected, robot vacuum is you can set it to clean when you're not at home, but with limitations in all houses, such as stairs, steps and ledges, many layouts mean it won't be able to reach every room.

And before you set it to clean, you'll need to have a quick tidy up to make sure any cables, tasseled rugs and anything else that it might try to suck up (and end up breaking itself) are moved out of the way.

The good news, however, is that where the Eufy RoboVac 15c Max can reach it does a good job of sucking up the dirt. Both on tiled, hard floors and our medium-pile carpet, the RoboVac 15c Max made light work of the terrain and hoovered up the various scraps, dust and hair we put in its way.

Leaving the RoboVac 15c Max to clean on auto-mode, it lasted around an hour and a half on a single charge, on the medium power, BoostIQ setting.

Remote, app and voice control

In the box you'll find the Eufy RoboVac 15c Max comes with a remote control (and two AAA batteries to pop inside it), allowing you to start a clean without having to get up. You do, however, have to be in your home for it to work.

The good news though, is the RoboVac 15c Max also has a smartphone application allowing you to control it both at home and when you're away (by connecting the vacuum to your home Wi-Fi network).

You'll need to download the free Eufy Home app - which can also be used to control the company's other smart home devices, such as smart light bulbs - and follow the simple on-screen instructions to set up and name your robot vacuum.

Once set up, you then have a variety of options to play with. There are four clean modes to choose from (also available on the bundled remote control).

The first is auto clean, which will see the Eufy RoboVac 15c Max set off for a cleaning session where it will determine when it's time to return home, or if its battery is running low.

If you don't want your robot vacuum zipping around for an extended period, you can choose a 30 minute quick clean, while the other two modes are a little more limited.

Spot cleaning mode can be used if you've got a particular area that needs a clean (perhaps you've dropped a whole bag of sugar on the floor). Select the spot mode, and place the vacuum in the middle of the spill. It will then take a spiral path from its starting point and work its way outward, to suck up the spillage.

The final mode is Edge cleaning, which will see the RoboVac 15c Max track along walls only for 20 minutes before returning to base.

In auto cleaning mode we noticed it wasn't great at getting up close to walls consistently, and the circular design means it can't really get into corners properly either.

You then have the choice of three power modes, with standard (low), BoostIQ (medium) and maximum (high) to pick from. The higher you go, the louder the RoboVac 15c Max gets and the more energy it will consume.

For the ultimate hands-free experience however, you can also link the Eufy Home app to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, allowing you to bark commands at your smart speaker to get the RoboVac to start or stop cleaning.

Early verdict

The Eufy RoboVac 15c Max may not be the smartest or most powerful robot vacuum around, but it has a decent enough feature set to potentially make the chore of regularly dragging out your old vacuum a thing of the past.

It's not too noisy, the app is easy to use, and it does a decent job of sucking up dirt around the home.