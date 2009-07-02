Optoma GT-7000

Designed as a portable projection solution for gamers, the GT-7000 is well-specified enough to attract the attention of less demanding home cinema enthusiasts.

The major drawback is its 720p resolution, but let's assume that if you're projecting on a white wall or a sheet you're unlikely to be picky about resolution.

The unit weighs around 2kg and comes with a set of folding 2.1 speakers. The speakers are punchy, though prone to distortion at high levels. They can't be driven from the projector itself, which has no audio output – you connect them directly to the audio outputs of your console.

Connections are VGA, component, S-video and HDMI, plus a 12V trigger output. A selection of cables and adaptors are supplied.

The claimed 4,000:1 contrast ratio tested more like 200:1, and close inspection revealed the limitations of the resolution, but the quality was fine for gameplay.

