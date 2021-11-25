Xiaomi 12 range could include a divisive screen feature

The Xiaomi 12 and its siblings are likely to be exciting and popular phones, but they might all have a feature that could prove slightly less popular.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station posting on Weibo (a Chinese social network), every phone in the Xiaomi 12 range will have a curved screen. That’s a slight departure from the Xiaomi Mi 11 range, where the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite had a flat display.

Still, given that the standard Mi 11 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had curved screens it’s not such a surprise, but it’s a decision that won’t please everyone, since while curved screens look good, they can be more vulnerable to damage and accidental presses.

As well as this, the same source claimed that the Xiaomi 12 range will have a symmetrical speaker arrangement, meaning that the top and bottom speakers would be on the same side (or possibly both central). That’s in contrast to the Xiaomi Mi 11 range, where they were on opposite sides.

Elsewhere, MyDrivers reports that the Xiaomi 12X will be unveiled alongside the standard phone in December. This is a phone that has leaked in the past, but which was assumed to be landing slightly later, since its predecessor – the Xiaomi Mi 11X – was unveiled after the bulk of the Mi 11 range.

Leaked specs suggest this could slot in somewhere between the standard Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Lite (if such a phone exists), with the Xiaomi 12X apparently having a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 6.28-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP main camera.

We’d take all of these claims with a pinch of salt, but with December just around the corner we should know for sure soon.

Analysis: curved screens could be on the way out

While Xiaomi might be embracing curved screens more than ever in 2022, other brands could be on the way to phasing them out.

Notably, Samsung might use flat screens for all Galaxy S22 models other than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with even that phone’s display barely curving. Given that Samsung was once the biggest proponent of curved screens, that’s a notable shift.

Motorola also shifted away from curved displays with the Edge 20 series, and Xiaomi itself has previously said that it found 60% of users prefer flat displays – which makes the rumored focus on curves in 2022 all the more surprising.

So if you are a fan of curved screens, you might soon not have many options, but for now at least Xiaomi should have you covered if the rumors are right.

Via GSMArena