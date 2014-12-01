Win! Microsoft's Universal Mobile Keyboard, an iPhone 6 and more

Tired of lugging your laptop around all day? Well here's your opportunity to get truly mobile thanks to Microsoft PC Accessories.

To celebrate the launch of Microsoft's Universal Mobile Keyboard, we're offering one lucky winner the chance to make the most of its compatibility with iOS, Android AND Windows by bundling one together with a device running on each and giving them away in the ultimate productivity package.

Kicking things off is one of this year's hottest new handsets, the iPhone 6, which puts the best of Apple's latest tech in the palm of your hand. Add to that Sony's 6-inch phablet, the Xperia T2 Ultra, and you've got a great match for those looking for both portability and extra real estate on screen.

Rounding off the package, the Linx 10 tablet brings together the functionality of Windows 8.1 with Quad-Core performance and a 10.1-inch LCD display to deliver real power on the go.

We're even throwing in a full year's subscription to Office 365 Personal, so you can access, edit and share your documents from Microsoft's suite of productivity tools including Word, Excel and PowerPoint virtually anywhere. Plus, simply link your Office 365 subscription to your Microsoft ID to enjoy a free allowance of up to a terabyte of data through Microsoft's online storage platform, OneDrive; that's more than enough room to keep your documents, photos and films in one place with easy access from all of your devices wherever you are.

All of this comes together perfectly thanks to Microsoft's new Universal Mobile Keyboard, which with the flick of a switch lets you quickly and easily swap between devices . With a six-month battery life and a detachable protective cover which doubles up as a stand for your phone or tablet, there'll be no more on-screen keyboards, no more mobile typos, just easy, cross-platform productivity thanks to Microsoft PC Accessories.

If you're in the UK, you can enter the competition right here