Fitbit's latest feature focuses on the sleep you're probably not getting

Fitbit may be best known for tracking what you do while you’re awake, but the latest feature to hit the companion app focuses solely on your precious shut-eye.

Sleep Schedule is the name, but it’s about much more than just monitoring the phases of your sleep cycle. It’s a set of tools that will help you achieve consistency in your sleep, an area in which most people fall short on according to Melanie Chase, director of product marketing at Fitbit.

Most have enough willpower to get to bed early for one night, but it takes real dedication to then turn it into a habit. Thankfully, Sleep Schedule looks to help with that.

By recruiting a panel of top sleep scientists (yes, that’s really a thing) and working with the largest sleep record database of any wearables company, Fitbit thinks it can really help you catch some quality Z’s.

Here’s a breakdown of what the addition will offer:

Sleep Goal : Based on your sleep data from your Fitbit tracker, you can follow the app’s personalized recommendations or set your target number of hours to make sure you’re getting enough sleep each night.

: Based on your sleep data from your Fitbit tracker, you can follow the app’s personalized recommendations or set your target number of hours to make sure you’re getting enough sleep each night. Bedtime and Wake Up Targets : Based on your sleep goal and past sleep behavior from your Fitbit tracker, the app will recommend target bedtime and wake up times. You can customize these based on your personal preferences and schedule.

: Based on your sleep goal and past sleep behavior from your Fitbit tracker, the app will recommend target bedtime and wake up times. You can customize these based on your personal preferences and schedule. Bedtime and Wake Up Reminders : To help you reach your sleep goal and regularly go to bed and wake up more consistently, you can receive push notification reminders on your smartphone. You can also set a silent wake alarm on your Fitbit tracker based on your wake up target.

: To help you reach your sleep goal and regularly go to bed and wake up more consistently, you can receive push notification reminders on your smartphone. You can also set a silent wake alarm on your Fitbit tracker based on your wake up target. Sleep Schedule History Chart: Track your sleep consistency over time to determine if you’re meeting your goals or if you need to adjust your sleep schedule.

If you’re interested in giving the feature a try, the update is now available across iOS, Android and Windows platforms. Regarding device compatibility, it covers the gamut of devices, including the newer Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge HR and Fitbit Alta, as well as its slightly older products, like Fitbit Charge, Fitbit Flex and the Fitbit One.