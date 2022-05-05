Watch the fiery new trailer for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

Audio player loading…

Game of Thrones fans have finally been treated to a second trailer for HBO’s long-awaited prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Arriving exactly seven months after the first , this latest teaser gives audiences a better look at the dirty politics, awe-inspiring locations and dragon-induced destruction we’ve come to expect from George R. R. Martin’s celebrated fantasy universe.

The 10-episode series, based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, will begin streaming in the US and other HBO Max territories on August 21. Those in the UK will be able to access episodes at the same time as their US counterparts (on the morning of August 22) on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Set 200 years prior to the events of the original show, House of the Dragon will tell the inevitably bloody backstory of the Targaryen dynasty, charting the fallout of King Viserys Targaryen’s decision to choose his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as successor to the Iron Throne over rightful heir Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy star as Viserys, Rhaenyra and Daemon, respectively, though the trio will be joined by the likes of Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint as part of a vast ensemble cast. You can find a more detailed rundown of all the show’s characters – and their respective roles – in our dedicated hub .

House of the Dragon’s latest trailer also gives fans a first look at HBO’s famous fire-breathing dragons, which look every bit as menacing as we remember, and ends with an ominous warning: “History does not remember blood. It remembers names.” It’s a sure bet, then, that we’ll be treated to a fair amount of back-stabbing barons and warring warriors come August.

Alongside the trailer, HBO shared a series of new character posters to its Twitter account, which you can check out via the link below.

The series is being helmed by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, with Game of Thrones alumnus Miguel Sapochnik on the majority of directing duties.