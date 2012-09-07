Prometheus to be available to own on digital three weeks before discs

Prometheus coming to own on digital later this month

Fox has decided to offer the purchase of new digital movies three weeks before they're available to own or rent on disc or on-demand.

Starting with Ridley Scott's epic sci-fi adventure Prometheus later this month, the company is hoping its plans will revive consumer interest in owning movies.

The digital titles will also be cheaper, with Prometheus going on sale for $15 as opposed to the $20 fee the studio usually charges for new movies.

It'll also give fans of the film a chance to get their hands on the digital copy sooner after it leaves the theatres than before.

Going UltraViolet

The newly-priced films will be available through all of the usual digital channels, like Amazon, VUDU, Xbox Live, iTunes, Playstation, CinemaNow

The rebranded Digital HD or "DHD" offering will launch in more than 50 countries and Prometheus on Digital HD is also Fox's UltraViolet-enabled title

The company hopes that its plans will revive rapidly falling home video sales, which has suffered to due the advent of on-demand services and higher rates of piracy.

This article has been updated to reference the fact that Prometheus is not available from Google Play and Digital HD is not contingent on UltraViolet.

Via: New York Times