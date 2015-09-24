Hey Angry Birds Movie trailer, are you avian a laugh?

Before Crossy Road and Flappy Bird there was Angry Birds – the extremely successful mobile game from Finnish developer Rovio that took the world by storm, eventually exhausting its brand into oblivion with excessive merchandising.

Now, several years after its peak (beak?) and 15 Angry Birds games later, Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment have dropped the first trailer for The Angry Birds Movie.

Let's start with the positives – it looks nice, with some expensive looking animation and a beautifully vibrant colour scheme that puts the movie squarely alongside Rio in the eye candy department.

It also has an enormous cast of well known funny people voicing its characters, with Jason Sudeikis as the lead character, Red, Frozen's Josh Gad as his sidekick, Danny McBride as a bomb bird, Peter Dinklage, Kate McKinnon, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Hannibal Buress and many more all showing up to collect an easy paycheck.

Will it be a rotten egg?

Now, let's talk about the bad. Specifically, Michael Jackson's song Bad which plays over the trailer – could a more generic and overused song choice have been made?

Then there's the trailer's complete absence of laughs, with every attempted joke falling flatter than one of King Pig's castles after a bird has been shot into it – we know it's aimed at kids, but with this cast, we expect much, much better.

Then again, who knows? Maybe it will be okay – the film won't be out until mid 2016 (for those keeping track, that's roughly four years after the expiry of the brand's relevance), so maybe between now and then the film will find its wings and soar to comedic heights.

Check the trailer out for yourself below.