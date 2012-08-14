Avatar 3D Blu-ray finally gets released to the masses

James Cameron's Avatar is finally coming to homes in its 3D guise, after the exclusive deal Fox had with Panasonic comes to an end.

Although Avatar was released on Blu-ray way back in April 2010, it was only released in 2D.

Given that Avatar's main USP was that it was filmed specifically for a 3D audience, this kind of defeated the point of the movie, as it offered an inferior version of the movie to be viewed in the home.

This was all because of an exclusive deal Twentieth Century Fox did with Panasonic – offering buyers of its home entertainment kit a copy of the 3D Blu-ray.

Now Twentieth Century Fox has confirmed that Avatar Blu-ray 3D Collector's Edition is coming to the UK, and will be in shops in October.

Speaking about the release, James Cameron sad: "3D television is the future of home entertainment.

"I'm a huge proponent of the technology and very pleased that Avatar can be viewed in the living room the way it is meant to be seen."

When TechRadar met James Cameron back in 2011, he said about 3D in the home: "We care about the quality of 3D, so we are looking to constantly improve it. But for the general public, the biggest improvement we can make for them is to give them more stuff.

"They just want more stuff so when they do purchase their 3D TV set, they want to make sure that there is some programming to justify it."

It's a shame then that it has taken this long for Avatar to hit homes, but great that it is here.

Panasonic has signed another deal with Fox for the release of Titanic 3D but this one is thankfully non-exclusive, after the company revealed that the Avatar 3D giveaway deal was a "one off".

The Avatar Blu-ray 3D Collector's Edition UK release date is 15 October.