The Lenovo Yoga Book gets a 12-inch screen variant

Last summer Lenovo made the dual-screen tablet a reality with the Yoga Book , and now the company has announced a 12-inch model – the Lenovo Yoga A12.

While the Lenovo Yoga A12 might not share the same name as its progenitor it’s nearly identical otherwise. Lenovo’s latest slate combines a 12.2-inch screen with an equally-sized touchscreen, with a watchband hinge connecting the two halves.

The lower touchscreen can operate in multiple ways, including as a fully flat touchscreen that recognizes both your fingers and a digital pen. Alternatively, with a single tap users can activate a full-sized Halo Keyboard that adapts and learns your typing habits while providing haptic feedback in place of tactile keys.

Internally, the Yoga A12 features the same components as the Yoga Book. This includes an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Yoga A12 comes at a surprisingly low $299 (£240, AU$390) price; that’s even cheaper than the $499 (£449, AU$799) Android version of the Lenovo Yoga Book. Available starting February 8, the 12-inch slate will be available in Gunmetal Gray and Rose Gold.