The best Xbox One X prices, bundles and sales in Singapore (October 2019)

At E3 2017, Microsoft lifted the curtain on its most powerful console to date — the Xbox One X. This beast of a machine offered a full 4K HDR upgrade of the original Xbox One console, officially putting to rest the argument of which console's games look better. Simply put, Xbox One X delivers higher resolutions and faster frame rates than any other console currently on the market.

If you're a newcomer to the world of Xbox, you might be asking yourself just what makes this new Xbox One X so special – to give you an accurate idea of what the Xbox One X is all about, this article provides a rundown its specs, price, and release date details – and ultimately, advice on whether you should take the plunge on a new console.

And let's not forget what Xbox One X is primarily about – games! We've taken the liberty of compiling a thorough look at the best Xbox One X games available, discussing the ways in which each is enhanced for play on Microsoft's latest powerhouse.

The best Xbox One X console deals:

Xbox One X prices are constantly changing from store to store, which can be difficult to keep track of for the average consumer.

Why should I buy an Xbox One X?

While not technically a 'next-gen' console, the Xbox One X is still a powerful upgrade over the current Xbox One lineup. To simplify things, it's more aligned with Sony's PS4 Pro than it is anything else. The target audience of both consoles are gamers with a 4K HDR TV who want to squeeze the best graphical performance possible out of their favoured console. For those gamers without a 4K TV, there will be modest performance boosts although it's likely not worth the upgrade if you don't have a 4K HDR TV.

We're told that the Xbox One X won't necessarily have any exclusive games released for it, and as far as we know all Xbox One titles will still work with it, so exclusivity and compatbility and reason enough alone to ditch your Xbox One S.

The Xbox One X is making bold claims about true native 4K gaming though with its upcoming titles and if you have a 4K TV with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, the Xbox One X is ready to seriously impress with the likes of Forza Motorsport 7, Metro: Exodus and Anthem set to be true jaw-droppers in the graphics department.

What is the Xbox One X price?

Although it's steep, the price conversion from the US didn't hit us nearly as hard as it normally would. The Xbox One X will cost $649 in Australia while the US will pay $499.

What if I don't care about 4K or want to save money?

Well, the good news is that the standard Xbox One S is a fantastic games console and you'll likely be able to get one with a few games for far less than the price of an Xbox One X over at our Xbox One deals page.