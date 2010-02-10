Toshiba announces Freeview HD-ready LED TVs

Toshiba announced today it is to offer both super-slim LED panels and Freeview HD TVs in 2010.
The Freeview HD technology will be integrated into 32-inch TVs and above and will be out just before the World Cup.
Speaking today at a press conference, with TechRadar in attendance, Toshiba revealed it was excited about the upcoming World Cup as it will change the buying habits of consumers.
"The World Cup offers an excellent opportunity for manufacturers, as there's an unseasonable spike in the summer," said a Tosh spokesperson.
"We have introduced slim LEDs into the line-up to take advantage of this and we want to make our TVs the centre of the connected home."
RV and WL series
The RV series will be the entry level 50Hz TV range and will be available in 32-inch, 37-inch and 40-inch and are aimed at the entry level.
If you have a bit more cash, the SL series are the LED panels, pumping out 100Hz and are 1080p.
The WL Series will be for those who want a bigger TV - coming in at 40-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch and also offering LED technology.
Toshiba will be pushing both Freeview HD and LED tech but it says it also has a focus on picture quality. Essentially this means the company will be porting its Resolution + technology into its TV range.
Smaller screens
Toshiba also announced the 'AV' and 'DV' Small Screen Series pitched as second sets for the home.
"Available in 48.3cm (19"), 55.9cm (22") screen sizes, each AV model comes bursting with a selection of impressive features that combine to provide quality performance and value," said Tosh.
Both sizes feature two HDMI ports, REGZA-LINK, Integrated USB connectivity for JPEG images and MP3 format audio, and a PC input.
The DV range, as you may have guessed, brings an integrated DVD player alongside a digital tuner for maximum flexibility.
"The series comprises four sizes, with 48.3cm (19"), 55.9cm (22"), 66.0cm (26") screen sizes perfect for the kitchen or bedroom, and a larger 81.3" (32") model offers a highly convenient front-room option for smaller homes," adds Tosh.
Specs for main TV ranges:
Toshiba REGZA RV Series
Available in 81.3cm (32"), 94.0cm (37") and 101.6cm (40") screen sizes
Full HD (1920x1080p)
Freeview HD (DVB-T2)
Active Vision II (50Hz)
MetaBrain Engine
Resolution+
Dolby Volume
AutoView
Wireless Ready (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7)
4x HDMI
Eco Panel
USB
Instaport
CI+ for top-up TV
Toshiba REGZA XV Series
Available in 81.3cm (32"), 94.0cm(37"), (101.6cm) 40" and 116.8cm (46") screen sizes
Full HD (1920x1080p)
Integrated Digital Tuner
Active Vision M100HD (100Hz)
MetaBrain Engine
Resolution+
Dolby Volume
SoundNavi
AutoView
Wireless Ready (DLNA / Certified for Windows 7)
REGZA–LINK
4xHDMI
Eco Panel
USB Input
SD card slot
Instaport
CI+ slot for top-up TV
Toshiba REGZA WL Series
Available in 101.6cm (40"), 116.8cm (46") and 139.7cm (55") screen sizes
LED backlighting
Freeview HD (DVB-T2)
Full HD (1920x1080p)
Active Vision M200HD (200Hz)
MetaBrain
Resolution+
Dolby Volume
SoundNavi
AutoView
1x CI+ slot, 4x HDMI, 1x USB
DLNA Wireless Dongle included in the box (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7)
Toshiba REGZA SL Series
Available in 81.3cm (32"), 101.6cm (40") and 139.7cm (46") screen sizes
LED backlighting
Freeview HD (DVB-T2)
Full HD (1920x1080p)
Active Vision M100HD (100Hz)
MetaBrain
Resolution+
Dolby Volume
SoundNavi
AutoView
1x CI+, 4x HDMI, 1x USB
Wireless Ready (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7).