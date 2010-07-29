Sky 3D channel to launch 1 October

The Sky 3D channel will launch on October 1 for the public, with the innovative broadcaster offering the service for all Sky+ HD viewers for no extra cost.

Viewers who subscribe to Sky's HD package and, of course, have a 3D ready television will be able to get 3D broadcasts through their satellite dish from October.

Jeremy Darroch, Sky's Chief Executive,said: "As with High Definition, 3D is set to transform the way TV is enjoyed in homes nationwide.

"Following hot on the heels of the success of 3D cinema, Sky customers will now be the first anywhere in Europe to experience 3D TV from the comfort of their living rooms. They can look forward to a fantastic mix of live sport, blockbuster movies, and innovative entertainment and arts shows."

Bollywood dance celebration

The announcement was timed to coincide with a Bollywood dance routine at St Pancras filmed in 3D as part of the Sky Arts foray into the new technology.

"Sky's ground-breaking service will launch with an exciting line-up of movies and live sport," adds Sky's release.

The launch weekend will include this year's Ryder Cup golf, with three days of 3D coverage from Celtic Manor as Europe take on the US and films being shown will be Bolt and Monsters vs Aliens.

"The Sky 3D channel line-up will then continue to expand in the run-up to Christmas with a number of movie titles including: Alice in Wonderland; Ice Age – Dawn of the Dinosaurs; Coraline; Fly Me To The Moon, Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince and My Bloody Valentine," states Sky

"Sky has agreed with Disney, Fox, Universal, Warner Brothers, Paramount and DreamWorks to showcase the very best of Hollywood in 3D.

"Sky will also offer a range of live sport, including Premier League football, from launch. Further shows spanning entertainment and the arts will be announced closer to the service's launch."