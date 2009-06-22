Next-gen web-connected TVs 'out 2011'

In light of the announcement that ARM is to provide the processing power for the next generation of LG's web-connected TVs, TechRadar spoke to Jim Wallace, in charge of Home Segment Marketing at ARM, about the link-up and asked when consumers will see the sets enter the TV market.

Although no exact date was given, Wallace explained: "Typically when we license technology it takes three years to get into stores.

"The reason is that we have to get the technology manufactured then integrated into the TVs. The lead times are getting shorter and shorter, however, so my guess is that we will see them come out in 2011."

Widget world

Currently, LG has web-connected televisions available to buy in the US. While they have Ethernet connectivity, the chipsets inside aren't powerful enough to allow users to browse the web in any in-depth way.

The introduction of the ARM CPU and Mali graphics processors means that consumers will benefit from much better internet browsing and innovative web widgets.

"The adoption of Adobe technology, something we are working very closely with, means that the experience of using web features [on a TV] will be enhanced further," notes Wallace.

"In the 2011 timeframe, you will see more interaction with the TV's widgets. For example, when you are watching something particular on TV, the widgets could be catered for that show. This could be information about players in a football match or an invitation to buy something that you see in the show."

Buy it now

Wallace is also excited about the VOD benefits the new TVs will bring: "The ability to watch your favourite shows online, buy or rent those movies straight from your TV is only going to get better. And this goes for buying things through your TV, using websites like eBay."