Viewsonic wows with Full HD 28-inch monitor

The fact that Viewsonic has announced a 28-inch PC monitor would be newsworthy enough. That it boasts Full HD 1920 x 1200 (1080p) resolution is even more impressive, as is the £699 price tag.

The VX2835wm also boasts a 3ms video response time - superb for gaming and viewing HD content - while the resolution means it's designed to display more than 2.3 million pixels. According to Viewsonic that's around 10 per cent higher than the typical native resolution which Full HD displays achieve today.

Viewsonic adds that the new display incorporates its ClearPicture technology which, in addition to the response time, is designed to "guarantee blur-free, ghost-free, full-motion video".

The display is HDCP (High Definition Content Protection) compliant and has numerous inputs including VGA and HDMI. It's also Microsoft Windows Vista Premium certified, even though eight months after Vista's launch nobody has yet quite explained to us what that means.

