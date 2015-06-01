Apple's new music service could cost as much as Spotify

Apple's new music streaming service will be announced next week at WWDC 2015, according to a new report.

The word from The Wall Street Journal isn't surprising given this is Apple's typical platform for unveiling new software and services, but there's something else eye-catching: a price.

According to the Journal, Apple's new tune service will cost $10/month (about £6, AUD$13) for unlimited, on-demand streaming. That would put it in direct competition with Spotify, which charges $10/£10 for its Premium service.

The new Apple music service reportedly won't have a free tier, though it will apparently put channels with selections from human DJs, who will also play host, on its free, ad-supported internet radio service.

More Apple music details

A few more details about Apple's new music moves also stick out.

For one, Android users will apparently have access to Apple's music offerings. A software update to iOS (perhaps iOS 9?), will update the Music app, presumably to deliver the new goods.

Apple may also offer a free trial period for the subscription service, as we've heard about before. Artists and record companies could make songs free as well.

Finally, channels featuring well-known industry folks and run like traditional radio stations may also be on tap. Producers from BBC Radio 1 and famous DJs are reportedly helping create this service, and rappers like Q-Tip, Drake and Dr. Dre are said to be in talks to host shows. Custom channels will reportedly run alongside these pre-set stations.

All may not come to pass next week at WWDC, however. The Cupertino firm is reportedly still waiting to wrap up deals with the three biggest music companies (Sony Music Entertainment, the Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group), and if it can't reach agreements, it may shelve the announcement until a later date. Sources say it's unlikely Apple will delay the announcement, but the clock is ticking.

According to the Journal, Apple is not only looking to get more bang for the buck from its current iTunes customers but also draw in more users, especially in regions outside the US who don't have the some of the music services available there.

If you're one of the 303,000 or so paying Beats Music subscribers, Apple will let you be for the time being, though you'll likely have to move to the new service once it's perfected.