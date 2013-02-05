Channel 4 releases 4oD app for Android, pair no longer 'Undateable'

Channel 4's 4oD catch-up app has finally been released for Android smartphones and tablets long after its launch on Apple's iOS platform.

The free, on-demand service brings access to the last 30 days of programming from Channel 4, More 4 and E4, which includes The Undateables, Peep Show,

Utopia

and

Embarrassing Fat Bodies

.

There's also an A-Z library featuring a host of classic Channel 4 archive content like Father Ted, The IT Crowd and The Inbetweeners for fans of the old school.

The app offers unlimited, free streaming over Wi-Fi, but doesn't accommodate playback over mobile networks at present.

No Live TV...yet

However, the app doesn't facilitate the Live TV functionality promised by Channel 4 late last year, but we suppose it's important for C4 to walk on Android before it starts to run.

"We're pleased to be able to extend our successful video-on-demand service to this range of modern Android devices with a dedicated 4oD app," said Sarah Milton, head of video on demand at Channel 4.

"Users will now be able to catch up on their favourite Channel 4 shows and enjoy many more classics from the Channel 4 archive via their smartphones and tablets," she added.

To use the app you'll need to be running Android 4.0 and above, while C4 claims it has been specially optimised for the Google Nexus 7, Google Nexus 4, the Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Tab 10.1 and, curiously, the ancient HTC Desire S.

