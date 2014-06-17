4oD's Android app is no longer an Inbetweener with 3G/4G streaming

Channel 4 has updated its 4oD app for Android to offer programme streaming over 3G and 4G mobile networks.

The update comes precisely two weeks after the broadcaster finally updated its iOS app to accommodate mobile data streaming of live and on demand content.

Until very recently users of the application on both platforms were limited to streaming programming over Wi-Fi.

Users were, and still are, available to download programmes from the last 30 days for offline viewing, but the addition of mobile data streaming will enable those spur-of-the-moment viewing decisions.

Parity

The feature now gives 4oD parity with the BBC iPlayer and ITV player apps which also have the ability to stream over 3G and 4G

The updated app, which can now be downloaded from the Google Play store, also brings access to 4Shorts, offering hundreds of classic clips from the archives along with a host of original shorts.

Users are, of course, advised to use Wi-Fi whenever possible so as not to drain their data allowance.

Via Engadget