Skullcandy's true wireless earbuds come with clever feature for forgetful owners

True wireless earbuds are undoubtably one of the most convenient ways you can listen to music, but their small builds and lack of cables means that they are easily misplaced.

Skullcandy hopes to remedy this with its new range of true wireless earbuds, which comes with built-in Tile trackers. This means you can ring your earbuds, see their location on a map, or "employ Tile's global finding network" to locate them, explains CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

This tracking technology is built into every single earbud, so you're covered if you lose just one down the back of the sofa.

There are four new models in total, including the Push Ultra, Indy Fuel, Indy Evo and Sesh Evo wireless earbuds – all of which come in a range of colors.

Powerbeats Pro alternatives?

The Push Ultra are the brand's flagship pair, and look fairly similar to the Powerbeats Pro, with a moldable ear hook that keeps the buds securely in your ears.

Designed as running headphones, the Skullcandy Push Ultra sport an IP67 dust/waterproof rating, so they can withstand a little sweat – and with 40 hours total battery life (that's six from the buds and a further 34 hours from the wireless charging case), they should have the staying power to get through all your weekly workouts.

Costing $100 / £120 (about AU$150 – Australian pricing is still to be confirmed), these wireless earbuds could prove a compelling alternative to the Powerbeats Pro if you want to save a little money. Hopefully they improve upon their predecessors, the Skullcandy Push, which didn't exactly impress us with muddy bass and an underwhelming battery life.

The Skullcandy Push Ultra. (Image credit: Skullcandy)

The Indy Fuel and Indy Evo pick up where the original Skullcandy Indy left off, with an AirPods-style design that's been upgraded with silicone eartips – not unlike the AirPods Pro. The Indy Fuel come with a wireless charging case and will set you back $100 / £120, while the Indy Evo are a little cheaper thanks to a regular charging case, costing $80 / £90 (about AU$120).

If you're sticking to a strict budget, you may be interested in the cheapest true wireless earbuds in the new range, the Sesh Evo. Skullcandy says that these buds come with a 24-hour battery life, preset EQ modes, and an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating – and at $60 / £60 (about AU$90), they're pretty wallet-friendly.