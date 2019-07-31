Score a 50% discount on InMotion web hosting software with this exclusive deal

Making and maintaining a website is a lot of work and can become a pretty expensive endeavour before it's even gone live. But, luckily there is web hosting software that you can invest in to host it for you and our #1 pick just so happens to be very heavily discounted right now.

With a whopping 50% discount completely exclusive to readers of TechRadar, InMotion's web hosting software is a very affordable investment right now. With this promotion you can grab its most popular option - the Power Plan - for just $3.99 a month, the same price as the provider's cheapest option.

That price gets you a free domain, hosting of up to six websites, a free SSL, a premium website builder, unlimited disk bandwidth, emails and disk space and a whole host of other features.

We've listed this deal in full below so you can see if it's right for you. Or, check out our guide to the best best web hosting software to see all of the competition and find out why InMotion is our favourite.

Our exclusive InMotion web hosting discount:

What makes good web hosting software?

There's a few features that a web hosting software has to have to be worth the investment. Everything from speedy performances to excellent tech support and customer care.

On top of that, there are features that we've just come to (selfishly) expect - unlimited emails and free SSL certificates for example. These are all features that InMotion and the other best web hosting software services have managed to pack in, including a host of other excellent touches.